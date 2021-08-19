Solid Waste Advisory Committee workshop
The Pacific County Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) will hold a public workshop on Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. The workshop will be conducted via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139 or 253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 389 141 4139 The purpose of the workshop is to continue the review of the Solid Waste Management Plan Update. Pacific County will be systematically evaluating each component of the current plan and determining whether modifications are necessary. Additional workshops may be scheduled as necessary. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the county’s website: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Solid_Waste_Advisory_Committee.htm. Anyone interested in this process, the upcoming workshops or the formal review process is encouraged to participate in the process by attending the workshops or submitting comments via email or in writing. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Book sale
NASELLE — The Friends group of the Naselle Timberland Library is hosting a large book sale at the Appelo Archives Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The sale will be in the parking lot of the Archives located at 1056 State Route 4 in Naselle. The proceeds from this sale will be used to fund projects that the regional library system encourages but does not financially support. Readers in SW Washington are invited to check out the hundreds of books available during this sale. Call 503-791-1606 with questions.
Concert at Waikiki
On Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., there will be a concert by Briar with Joe Banjo at the Waikiki beach amphitheater. A powerful singer of vintage jazz and blues, Briar's performances are defined by grace and playfulness; elegance crossed with down-home bravado.
Sunday Afternoon Live is ‘live’ again
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live’s Season 18 is here. Will be held at the New Life Fellowship at 404 Commercial St., Raymond. Events will begin on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m., when Sundae and Mr. Goessl will perform. Tickets are $25 at the door by cash or check only; there will be no credit card capability. Tickets also may be purchased in advance for $20. By mail, send a self-addressed stamped envelope and check payable to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend WA 98586. Other methods of purchase are by email, sal@reachone.com; by phone at 360-836-4419; and PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Season tickets still offer the best buy at $100 for seven performances, or a little over $14 per event. They may be purchased in advance.
Peninsula Quilt Show
The Peninsula Quilt Guild Annual Quilt Show will be held Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. More than 100 quilts made by our talented members will be displayed as we celebrate our 25th show. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and admission is free. All current COVID procedures will be in place. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance at the quilt made by our members with all proceeds benefiting local charities.
Science conference
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee will be hosting its annual Science Conference on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a Zoom event due to the upsurge in covid. Watch for further details or contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org, 360-875-6735 or pacificcountymrc.com.
