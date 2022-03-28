Western dance classes
KLIPSAN — Want to learn to dance to western dance? Classes are being offered the second and fourth Wednesdays during April and May, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21603 Pacific Way in Klipsan. You do not have to have a partner to participate. Pattern dancing is a great way for couples who are new to dancing to learn the basics of country western dancing and it is similar to line dancing. Each person simply follows prearranged steps that repeat. The first class will be the Cowboy Cha Cha and the Ten Step. Depending on interest, classes will continue in the Fall. The cost is a $1 donation to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. If you have questions call Joe and Margie Mraz, instructors at 425-429-0915.
Rainforest Reserve presentation
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge offer a virtual presentation about the Rainforest Reserve. Please join us from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 for a fascinating virtual presentation on Oregon's new Rainforest Reserve featuring Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy. Voelke will speak about the recent acquisition of an uninterrupted 32-square-mile conservation corridor in Clatsop County called The Rainforest Reserve. Rainforest Reserve is now permanently conserved as a place with critical habitat for a wide variety of wildlife and plant species. To virtually attend this presentation, please register to receive a zoom link. Questions? Please contact Marilyn Mead at tallyho2009@gmail.com.
Arts Week
Sou’wester is hosting Arts Week 2022 with music, installations, performances and open studios. Performances are set for Friday, April 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 from noon to 10 p.m. All events are free. In-person and open to the public. Do miss these great events at The Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place in Seaview. Call 360-642-2542 or visit www.souwesterlodge.com/art/souwester-arts-week-2022.
'A Bag Full of Miracles'
ILWACO — A three-act musical comedy, “A Bag Full of Miracles” will be performed at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street SE in Ilwaco at 7 p.m., April 1, 2, 8 and 9 and April 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco or at the door if available.
Bingo Night at Rosburg Hall
ROSBURG — The American Legion Auxiliary will host a night of bingo at the Rosburg Hall on Saturday, April 9. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and games will start at 6:30 p.m. Bingo cards will be available at a cost of three for $10. The Auxiliary indicates lots of prizes will be available for Bingo winners. Refreshments will be available for purchase as well. “Covid restrictions have prevented the Auxiliary from holding much needed fundraising events for over two years. With covid infection numbers going down and most restrictions lifted, we thought a Bingo night would provide the opportunity for fundraising and let people enjoy a fun evening out,” said Auxiliary Treasurer Sonja Kruse. Proceeds from the event will provide service to local veterans, local charities, scholarships, and community members in need. Rosburg Hall is located about 8 miles east of Naselle. Turn south on Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and take the first road to the right just before the bridge.
Shoreline Master Program Review hearing
Join Pacific County staff on Thursday, April 7 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a virtual public info meeting on the SMP periodic update process! Subsequent project updates will be held quarterly on July 7 and Oct. 6, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023. The quarterly virtual public info meetings are a chance for you and other community members to learn about the project as it progresses and ask questions of SMP team members. For more information on meetings or to how to register to attend a meeting, visit the Online Open House. For questions please contact: Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, PO Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586. via email to SMP@co.pacific.wa.us, or by call 360-642-9382/360-875-9356.
Antique & Vintage Sale
SKAMOKAWA — The Friends of Skamokawa will be hosting the Annual Antique & Vintage Sale on April 8, 9 and 10. Any vendors who wish to participate, should please contact the office for more information. You do not have to be present to sell. All proceeds help to maintain property and provide programs and services for our community through the FOS/River Life Interpretive Center. Please contact Lori Cagle, office manager, with any questions, Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Friends of Skamokawa Interpretive Center at 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Open Studio Tours
PENINSULA —The Peninsula Arts Association is gearing up for its spring open studios tour April 8-10. The Bold and Bay Avenue galleries in Long Beach and Ocean Park will have maps available directing visitors to 16 studios. Some 26 artists are participating, some new to PAA. Artwork, prints, art cards, pottery, jewelry, photography, mosaics, metal art, leather goods, chainsaw carvings and stained glass will be featured. Maps will also be available from tourist information centers in Seaview, Long Beach, and Ocean Park, and can be downloaded from PAA’s website www.beachartist.org. The nonprofit group awards an annual high school graduate scholarship and supports an art enrichment program which provides art and supplies to local classrooms.
HAVA Spring Tea
SOUTH BEND —The HAVA Spring Tea is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., April 9 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center at 916 W First Avenue in South Bend. The event includes lunch, a garden/spring silent auction for $25. The guest speaker will be Gretchen McCallum from the Washington State Animal Response Team. Call 360-942-4716 for tickets or go online at SpringTea.HAVA-Heart.org.
Master Gardener Home and Garden Show
ELMA — The 20th annual Home and Garden Show presented by the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The expo will feature both vendors from the home-improvement world and garden vendors, who will bring fresh ideas for this year’s planting season. The Master Gardeners will feature flowering plants at their booth. A premier Sunday appearance (noon on Sunday) will be Marianne Binetti Long will talk about “The Heavenly H Plants: How to Grow and Use Hydrangeas, Hellebores and Heucheras in Western Washington Gardens.”
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
