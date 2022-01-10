4-H Baking
ZOOM — Each Tuesday in January, join 4-H Educators for fun and interactive 4-H Baking. Attend via Zoom to learn new skills and techniques for Blue Ribbon 4-H Foods exhibits. Registered participants will receive a kit with all the materials needed for the 45-minute session. Register now at bit.ly/Explore4HBaking. Space is limited and will fill quickly. Contact Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573 if you have questions.
Polar Plunge
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Music Department is again hosting the Polar Plunge on Jan. 15 at Black Lake in Ilwaco. Registration is at 10 a.m., jump at 10:30 a.m. Participation cost is $15 which includes a shirt. For more information contact Rachel Lake at 360-642-3731 ext 246 or rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Lunch for Veterans
KLIPSAN — On Jan. 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. all veterans are invited to join others at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center at 21608 O Lane, for a free lunch and conversation in your honor. This is a veterans only event. The meal includes pot roast, vegetables, Jell-O salad, roll and a dessert. Vaccination required for dine-in or take home available for any unvaccinated veterans. Please call to confirm at 360-665-3999.
Souper Bowl
From now until Feb. 14, buy a bowl or make a bowl and $5 of your purchase will be donated to Peninsula food banks. Sign up for workshops or purchase a bowl by contacting Karen Brownlee at 360-244-3940 or email tnkbrown@charter.net.
19th District lawmakers to host Virtual Town Hall meeting
ZOOM — Reps. Jim Walsh, Joel McEntire and Sen. Jeff Wilson are inviting 19th District citizens to join them for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting, Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Those who would like to participate must register in advance for the conference. Lawmakers will preview the 2022 legislative session and provide constituents the opportunity to ask questions. Topics may include emergency powers reform, repeal of the long-term care payroll tax, legislation to fix the police-related bills from the 2021 session, transportation and other public policy topics related to the legislative session. The registration link is tinyurl.com/y6v9nbv5. The remote town hall event will be conducted using the Zoom platform. For more information, contact Rep. Walsh’s office at 360-485-0547, Rep. McEntire’s office at 360-786-7870 and Sen. Wilson’s office at 360-786-7636.
Noche de Cultura
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Cultural Club will hold a Noche de Cultura on Jan. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. The event includes a live Mexican band, traditional folkloric performances, flavorful food and more and will be student and parent led. This is a family friendly event for the whole family. Come and enjoy the rich culture, traditions and heritage.
Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The SVdP Ilwaco Food Bank will be open every Friday in January through October from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any questions call 360-642-8401.
Heritage Museum exhibit
ILWACO — The special exhibit “Fire!” at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum located at 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco continues. This exhibition features photographs, objects, and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed our communities. The show will be on view until March 2022. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. and is currently offering free admission.
