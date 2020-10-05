Pacific Transit’s board meeting
RAYMOND — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular Board Meeting on Thursday Oct. 8, via Zoom. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 via Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327; One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma).
OP Area Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber General Membership meeting is Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker is Stephanie Michael, Pacific County Health Services Program Manager, plus there will be updates on new covid-19 grants, plans for Halloween, discussion of the tree lighting drive by and membership renewal! Meeting is open to the public. Please email opchamber@opwa.com for login link or visit our Facebook page or website opwa.com.
Village Club meeting
OCEAN PARK — On Oct 8 at 6 pm via Zoom the Village Club meeting will be held. Discussions will include: Neighbor to Neighbor, fireworks, daffodils, covid-19 updates, community tree lighting drive by, chamber’s new month of thanks and more. Open to the public! Email opvillageclub@gmail.com for login or go to our Facebook page: OP Village Club.
A Cornucopia of Treasures
SKOMAKAWA — The Friends of Skamokawa will be hosting an online auction, “A Cornucopia of Treasures” via 32auction.com on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. and run through Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to preview items for bid. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to operate and maintain the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall at 1894 Central School Road in Skomakawa. This is their 30th auction and first online auction. The link for the auction is www.32auction/fos. If you have any items to donate for this event, please contact FOS at 360-795-3007 or email us at fos1894@gmail.com.
Voter registration
American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host non-partisan information tables to assist with voter registration and answer election-related questions at Dylan’s Cottage Bakery in Long Beach; and at Jack’s Country Store, Okie’s Thriftway Market and the Food Bank in Ocean Park on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions call 360-777-3634 and leave a voice message.
Virtual Candidate Forums
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Republican Party is hosting online virtual candidate forums for 19th Legislative District and select statewide candidates as follows: Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.: Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Chris Reykdal (NP) and Maia Espinoza (NP). Oct 14 at 7 p.m.: 19th Leg Representative candidates: Position 1 — Jim Walsh (R) and Marianna Everson (D) and Position 2 — Brian Blake (D) and Joel McEntire (R). For more forum information, internet links and candidate information: PacificGOP.com or email pacificgop@gmail.com or call 360-642-2444.
Cranberry Harvest Festival
LONG BEACH — On Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both days, a local Cranberry Harvest Festival will be held at Cranguyma Farms, located at 113 Sandridge Road. See story on page B4. This will be an outdoor, socially-distanced experience, rain or shine. All covid-19 restrictions will be followed. Masks required. Call 360-642-3201 for information.
Great ShakeOut includes AHAB Siren Warning
PACIFIC COUNTY — At 10:15 a.m., on Oct. 15, Pacific County will participate in the largest earthquake drill ever: ShakeOut! Washington’s network of All Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB) sirens will be tested using the wailing sound of a tsunami warning, not the Westminster Chimes that are used during the monthly tests. PLEASE DO NOT CALL 911. Register at www.ShakeOut.org/Washington to practice and improve your level of earthquake and tsunami safety. Learn more about Washington’s tsunami hazard at www.mil.wa.gov/tsunamis.
Free Shred Day
PACIFIC COUNTY — On Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Free Community Shred Day is back! Visit the Raymond and Long Beach branches of Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union with your sensitive documents to be destroyed. Open to the public! The event is free, however, they are requesting and accepting donations of non-perishable food items.
Tabitha’s Closet
OCEAN PARK — On Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a free clothing ministry of Family Worship Center called Tabitha’s Closet. Gently used clothing and linens will be available for all members of the family at 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park (near the Ocean Park Fire Dept.). For more information, call 360-777-3717.
Drive-Thru Candy Giveaway
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center invites the community to drive-thru their parking lot at 26310 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park for a candy giveaway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31. Rain or shine! They are located one block north of the fire department. For more information, call 360-777-3717.
Bayside Singers looking for Virtual Singers
Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
