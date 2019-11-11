Wednesday, Nov. 13
Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy provides personal care items, hat, gloves, socks, and food items to the elderly and disabled in South Pacific County. Pacific County has a high ratio of elderly. Many are alone and low income. They make difficult choices each month on how to spend their money; food or medication, power bill or personal care supplies. Donations are needed. Each year they help about 650 people. Your support in meeting the demand is welcome. Please visit 102 3rd St. NW in Long Beach, call 360-642-1105 or visit www.facebook.com/shoeboxesofjoy/.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Oysterville Town Hall & Lecture Series
OYSTERVILLE — On Nov. 14 beginning at 10 a.m., the Oysterville Town Hall and Lecture Series continues at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse. See listing on this page. Weekly sessions will be held weekly through Nov. 21. Call Diane at 360-214-1267 for information.
North Head Lighthouse Keepers meeting
SEAVIEW — The annual meeting for the Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse and Friends of the Columbia River Gateway will be 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Depot Restaurant at 1206 38th Street in Seaview. Please R.S.V.P. to Susie Dawson at 360-642-0731.
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce
OCEAN PARK — Please join your fellow Chamber members, community leaders, residents and business owners at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce. Topics for discussion are: Vote on Bylaws Amendment — Final Nominations for 2020 Slate of Officers. Vote will take place at the December 12 Chamber meeting — New membership drive for December and January — Final Plans for this year’s combined Community Tree Lighting and Santa’s Workshop, to be held Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Port of Peninsula. The celebration takes place under a huge tent and out of the wind and rain. Also to be discussed at this month’s meeting, the Christmas tree provided to Ocean Park Elementary for students to decorate. Plans promise to be exciting as the new student tree solution will provide indoor protection of their handmade ornaments while offering the sparkling lights and warm holiday spirit to those passing by outside as in year’s past. The morning meetings are always open to the public and are held in the fire hall of Ocean Park’s District No. 1 Fire department, 26110 Ridge Avenue. Refreshments served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, or call 360-665-4448.
Jaime Herrera Beutler hosting ‘Telephone Town Hall’
VANCOUVER — Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will host a live telephone town hall on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:25 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime for updates on her initiatives to grow jobs, help working families and improve health care. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can sign up to receive a phone alert to join the telephone town hall by visiting this link and entering their contact information. They can also contact Jaime’s Vancouver office to be placed on this call list by calling 360-695-6292. Any resident can also call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365. Sign up to participate by calling Jaime’s Vancouver office at 360-695-6292.
Village Club Meeting
OCEAN PARK — On Nov. 14, the Village Club Meeting will be held with the guest speaker this month General Man-ager of North Beach Water District, William “Bill” Neal. He will explain the how, why and what of the extra chlorine being required by the state to be added to our water. Come hear about options other than chlorine and find out how to make local wishes on the matter known to state. Also to be covered is the Dec. 6 combined Community Tree Lighting and Santa’s Workshop events and the December Sweets and Savories gathering. Updates on Code Enforcement and Port of Peninsula will be followed by round table discussions. Village Club is a non-political group dedicated to improving the quality of life in the five unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach. For more information about Village Club, visit our Facebook page OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298. The meetings are open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 15
Revised Hours Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The St. Vincent dePaul Ilwaco Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first and third Fridays in November (Nov. 15) and in December (Dec. 13 and Dec. 20). If you have questions, please call questions 360-642-8401.
Uh-Oh Here Comes Christmas
ILWACO — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, come to the Peninsula Players Playhouse on Lake Street for the play “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” directed by Laurie Carter. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December. The many delightful stories include a small immigrant child who comes trick-or-treating in a cheap Santa mask a few days before Christmas, inadvertently delivering the true meaning of the season to a grown-up with a serious case of “Scroogitis;” hilarious musings about a love/hate relationship with the vibrant poinsettia that arrives in most homes every December and hangs on and on and on, long after the holidays have ended; and a beautiful, deeply mov-ing tribute to the winter solstice, celebrating nature’s precious annual gift of rebirth. Tickets are $10 each and are avail-able at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library, at 158 1st Avenue North, will host tech tutoring each Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-642-3908 for information.
Saturday, Nov. 16
AAUW Meeting
Ocean Park — American Association of University Women will meet Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ocean Park library. The guest will be Amy Huntley, the new superintendent of Ocean Beach School District. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 360-642-3076.
‘The Haunted Hannan Playhouse’
RAYMOND — Written and directed by Russell Wiitala, the Willapa Players present a comedic musical, “The Haunted Hannan Playhouse.” This two-act play will send chills down your spine while you laugh at the predicament of the humans versus spectres. Hilarity ensues as the black clad Mr. Evil does his best to deter the actors with taunts and tricks. Dancing zombies add to the merriment. Show dates Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Nov. 17. Tickets are available at Everyone’s Video and South Bend Pharmacy, as well as at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors; children ages 6 and under are free. The Hannan Playhouse is located at 518 8th St. in Raymond. This play marks the 50th Anniversary of the Hannan Playhouse; come celebrate by enjoying eerie monsters, ghosts and zombies as you grin and chuckle at their plight.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1988 film “Big,” starring Tom Hanks and Elizabeth Perkins; on the second screen will be “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town,” a 1936 film starring Gary Cooper and Jean Arthur. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Nov. 17
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Nov. 18
Volunteers Needed
LONG BEACH — Volunteers are needed to help with Holidays at the Beach events Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. There are a variety of things happening from a Santa Run, Santa Breakfast and Polar Express movie on Nov. 29; the Wreath Viewing and Auction, Santa’s Arts and Craft Workshop, Long Beach City Tree Lighting and more on Saturday, Nov. 30 and the Christmas Mermaid Photo Both, and Beach Ballet performance on Sunday, Dec. 1. Call 360-232-2211 for information and sign up or go to holidaysatthebeach@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
SmileMobile coming to town
LONG BEACH — The Arcora Foundation in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital is bring the SmileMobile to Long Beach from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22. The SmileMobile, a 38-foot dental clinic on wheels, travels the state offering dental services to children who might not otherwise have access to dental care. Services are available for babies, children, youth and pregnant/postpartum (two months post) women. Dental services may include exams, x-rays, cleaning and fillings. It will be parked at the Community Service Office at 2601 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach. Treatment appointments will be scheduled for the duration of the stay. Medicaid (Apple Health) and uninsured are accepted as reimbursement for services. Schedule a dental exam by calling 888-286-9105.
Band concert
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Band and Jazz Band will perform a Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. Admission is free. For information call 360-642-3731 x. 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Sign up now for Master Gardener Training Program
ASTORIA — Applications for the OSU Clatsop County Extension Service Master Gardener™ Training Program are available at the Clatsop County Extension office, 2001 Marine Drive, Room 210, Astoria, request an application by email from Amanda Noyes at amanda.noyes@oregonstate.edu or call 503-325-8573. Classes are held at Clatsop Community College – Astoria Campus in Astoria on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning January 8 and ending March 21. Students will receive more than 60 hours of intensive gardening education in the classroom and an additional 55 hours of volunteer service as hands-on training. The cost is $250 and includes the course text: “Sustainable Gardening: The Oregon-Washington Master Gardener Handbook.” If you like to have fun exploring gardening, and are prepared to learn more about sustainable gardening methods to share with the local community, please return your completed application with payment to the OSU Extension Office by Friday, Nov. 22.
Future Events
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will be held at 10 a.m., Nov. 21 Long Beach City Hall, located at 333 W. Ocean Boulevard. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
Holiday Bazaar
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Eagles Auxiliary is holding their annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1409 Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. For more information, please contact Lorraine Dewolf at 360-244-1326.
Country Christmas Bazaar
CATHLAMET — Vendors are needed to participate in St. James Family Center’s “A Country Christmas Bazaar” will be held on Saturday Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet. Proceeds will benefit St. James Family Center programs for children and families. Call Christie at 360-849-0888 or email her at davistax@msn.com for information and application.
Musical Instrument and Gear Sale
LONG BEACH — On Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, there will be a sale with table proceeds to benefit the Ilwaco High School Band. Sellers tables are $20 each. Contact Judy Dawson at 360-642-8732 for information or to reserve your space. Sponsored by Long Beach Grange.
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Celebrating Sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum will hold an opening reception for Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America on Saturday Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will run through January 2020. People around the country are drawn to compete in these sports such as baseball, soccer, hockey, bowling, kickball, surfing and many others. Still more gather on the sidelines to cheer for their favorite athletes and teams. Local support for Hometown Teams has been provided by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Sunday Afternoon Life
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live is pleased to bring Birch Pereira and The Gin Joints to the historic Raymond Theater on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. This lively band was born out of the love for the early years of swing, Americana and vintage rock ‘n’ roll, reminiscent of the days of speakeasies, honky-tonks and roadhouses. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre at 323 3rd Street, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419.
Winter choir concert
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Choir will perform a Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. Admission is free. For information call 360-642-3731 x. 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Ocean Park Food Bank hours
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Food Bank will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holidays. The rest of month they will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Holiday Open House
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is seeking vendors and crafters to participate in their annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall” from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 Are you looking to sell your unique art or craft? This event offers a warm and friendly holiday shopping environment for everyone to enjoy. Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall is at 1394 W. SR 4, Skamokawa, WA 98647. For information please submit vendor items no later than Monday, Nov. 25 by 4 p.m. For more information call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Open Studio Tour
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association (PAA) 12th Annual Fall Open Studios Tour will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artist studios and workplaces from Ilwaco to Oysterville will be open, offering a chance for visitors to meet artists and craftspeople in their studios. The self-guided event is free. Maps are available at the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber, the Ocean Park Chamber, or participating studios. For information contact Linda Marsh at 360-214-1679.
Crab Pot Christmas
ILWACO — On Dec.7 beginning at 5 p.m., the lighting of the world’s largest crab pot Christmas tree made from real live crab pots will take place at the Port of Ilwaco. The tree lighting is at 5 p.m., sharp, followed by a reading of “A Coastal Christmas” by Lynette McAdams, crabby Christmas caroling and the world’s shortest firework display. This year’s event will pay tribute to the local crabbing fleet. After the lighting, visit participating businesses along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco for annual traditions like Santa Claus, hot chocolate, cookies and more! Dress warm and wear your boots because this holiday tradition happens rain, storm or shine!
Book signing
ASTORIA — Long Beach Author Jan Bono will be signing all four books in her popular cozy mystery series, set in Southwest Washington, at 3-Cups Coffee House, 279 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is the author’s last public appearance this year, and it’s just in time for gift giving. These cozy mysteries contain no graphic violence, no obscene language, and are geared toward women readers, ages 25-95. For more information, call 360-642-4932.
Eugenie Jones to perform
ILWACO — The Water Music Society on the Long Beach Peninsula celebrates the spirit of the holidays with an afternoon of music performed by vocalist Eugenie Jones and her instrumental combo. Jones performed at Jazz and Oysters in August and in 2018. The annual Christmas concert is Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Eagle’s Nest Resort in Ilwaco. Festivities begin at 1:35 p.m., with sweet and savory treats, beverages and a no-host champagne and wine bar. The performance starts at 2:35 p.m. Organizers have started this year’s Water Music events at 35 minutes past the hour to mark the 35th anniversary of the festival. Tickets are available for $10 online at watermusicfestival.com or at the door if tickets remain. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Peninsula and Naselle school music departments. For information call 360-665-4466.
