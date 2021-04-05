Ocean Park Chamber of Commerce meeting
OCEAN PARK — April 8 at 8 a.m. the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce is meeting via Zoom. OPACC is hosting District 19 State Rep. Joel McEntire at the upcoming meeting. “We look forward to getting to know our representative better and to learn of legislative updates important to our county. Representative McEntire is a staunch supporter of small towns with thriving Main Street business centers. He will be speaking at the top of the meeting agenda. Please join us to hear what he has to say,” the chamber said in a press release. Visit opwa.com for the link to join the meeting or email opchamber@opwa.com. Public is welcome to attend.
Village Club meets April 8
OCEAN PARK — April 8 at 6 p.m. the Village Club is meeting via Zoom. If you live or have a business in the villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside or Klipsan Beach, please join this month’s meeting. “Daffodils are still going strong but we have much to discuss. Voting members, the link to the meeting will be sent to you in this month’s newsletter (if you don’t see the newsletter, remember to check your spam box on Monday night).” The link will also be posted on the OP Village Club Facebook page. You may also email opvillageclub@gmail.com for the link and membership information. Our meetings are open to the public but our efforts are geared to the north end villages.
Al-Anon meets via Zoom
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meetings on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Laundry Love still going on
LONG BEACH — Laundry Love provides two loads of free washing and drying, plus soap and dryer sheets every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Long Beach Laundromat, 1607 Pacific Avenue..
Pacific Transit meets on Zoom April 8
PENINSULA — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular Board Meeting on Thursday, April 8, via Zoom. Meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom meeting https://us02webzoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327 One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Free kids clothes offered April 9-10 in Warrenton
WARRENTON — On Friday, April 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free children’s clothing in good condition for infants to sixth grade will be available at Warrenton First Baptist Church 30 NE 1st St Warrenton, the big blue church just after the 4-way stop. Come and look. For more information Contact Sandi Bridgeman 503-338-6073, 503-791-7522
Bear River Archer’s shoot is April 17
LONG BEACH — Bear River archers is holding a 3D archery shoot on April 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $15, youth (12-17) $9 12 and under Free. The range is located on 85th just before Lone Fir Cemetery. Call for information: 360-783-1126
Park free in state parks April 22
OLYMPIA— The Washington State Park and Recreation Commission invites the public to celebrate Earth Day on Thursday, April 22. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day use parking. The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit.
