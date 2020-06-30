MAGA Meetup
OCEAN PARK — Pacific County Republicans are hosting MAGA Meetups around Pacific County in July and August which include conservative candidates, food and fellowship. Bring own lawn chair and sit socially distant. The first will be Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m. in Ocean Park area at private residence. State Rep. Jim Walsh will speak and other 19th Legislative District and local candidates will participate. There will also be information provided on statewide races. Food will be served. Bring your own beverage. Please RSVP for address and information. Website: PacificGOP.com or call 360-642-2444.
Pacific Transit Board Meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular third quarter board meeting on Thursday, July 9 via Zoom. The agenda will include a public hearing section to hear comments on the adoption of Pacific Transit’s 6-Year Development Plan. Meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join the Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85839927935; Meeting ID: 858 3992 7935; Or by phone: +12532158782,,85839927935#
Shoeboxes of Joy
PENINSULA — Shoeboxes of Joy is actively working and planning for the future. During the beginning of the ‘stay at home’ orders, we contacted many of our “Christmas gift” clients to learn of their well-being and needs. All the folks we spoke and met with were doing fine with the help of friends and family. It was wonderful chatting with them mid-year. While no one knows what life on the Peninsula will look like in November and December, we are raising funds, and beginning to stockpile empty shoeboxes and the essential personal items that we include in the many Shoebox gifts. We are a bit concerned that we may not be permitted to sponsor our yearly fundraising bake sales in July and October. So, as you begin hearing phrase “Christmas in July,” please think of us, Shoeboxes of Joy also. Most of the 742 clients we gifted last year will be looking to us again this December for help and for a happy holiday. Contact us anytime at P.O. Box 248, Long Beach, WA 98631 or shoeboxesofjoy@gmail.com, visit us on Facebook or call/text 360.642.1105.
Laundry Love program
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Neighbor to Neighbor Program
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday — Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
Chinook Indian Nation
SOUTH BEND — The Chinook Indian Nation monthly council meeting for July is cancelled due to the spread of the covid-19 virus as we care about the safety of all elders and members. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Summer at the Library
Summer Library Program is for everyone-newborn to adult. Programs are virtual this year at trl.org/summer-library-program. You can print out a paper log or do it all online at trl.beanstack.org.
Library Takeout Service
Timberland Libraries will begin Library Takeout service as of June 23. Library buildings are still closed to the public. Wi-Fi continues to be available at all library locations from 6 a.m. to midnight daily and Mobile Printing print job pick up will be available during Library Takeout. Masks are required for Library Takeout. Ilwaco Ocean Park and Naselle Timberland libraries will offer takeout service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Raymond Timberland Library is not providing takeout service at this time. South Bend Timberland Library will offer takeout services starting June 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
