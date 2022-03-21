Western dance classes
KLIPSAN — Want to learn to dance to western dance? Classes are being offered the second and fourth Wednesdays during April and May, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21603 Pacific Way in Klipsan. You do not have to have a partner to participate. Pattern dancing is a great way for couples who are new to dancing to learn the basics of country western dancing and it is similar to line dancing. Each person simply follows prearranged steps that repeat. The first class will be the Cowboy Cha Cha and the Ten Step. Depending on interest, classes will continue in the Fall. The cost is a $1 donation to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. If you have questions call Joe and Margie Mraz, instructors at 425-429-0915.
Youth Camp Town Hall
NASELLE — On Thursday, March 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m., there will be a town hall gathering regarding the potential closing of Naselle Youth Camp. The meeting will be held at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road. This event is sponsored by the Naselle Grays River Valley Education Association.
Willapa Hills Trail meeting
MENLO — Washington State Parks invites the public to a second open house in Pacific County from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, to learn more about updated plans for the Willapa Hills Trail at Menlo. The meeting will be held at Willapa Valley High School, 22 Viking Way, Menlo. State Parks planners will seek public input about a proposed trailhead and parking lot at Menlo, in Pacific County. The plan has been updated since the first public meeting was held Jan. 13. The proposed trailhead would be located within the boundaries of the Willapa Hills State Park Trail right-of-way. The proposed parking lot would be set on the north side of State Route 6, next to the Menlo Store. Planners will also discuss landscaping and design.
Master Gardener raised bed workshop
SOUTH BEND — Join the Pacific County Master Gardeners for the “Raised Garden Beds — Design and Installation” workshop on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the South Bend Demonstration Beds, located within the community garden at 227 E. Water St., South Bend. We will be installing our new raised bed and will also cover topics related to raised bed gardening. Please contact Brenda Priestley with any questions at 360-269-3272.
Peninsula Players needs volunteers
ILWACO — Peninsula Players is looking for volunteers for the upcoming musical, “A Bag Full of Miracles,” opening night is March 25 and running for three weekends. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Various positions are available. If you would like to volunteer contact Nancy McAllister at 360-214-2097 or nmcallisterlaw@gmail.com.
‘A Bag Full of Miracles’
ILWACO — A three-act musical comedy, “A Bag Full of Miracles” will be performed at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street SE in Ilwaco at 7 p.m., March 25, 26, April 1, 2, 8 and 9 and March 27, April 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco or at the door if available.
Tray Dahl & the Jugtime Ragband
RAYMOND — SAL continues the current season March 27 with “Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband,” at the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. Advance tickets are $20 each, available at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Drug; or by calling 360-836-4419; writing to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or going to SAL’s website, www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Tickets on performance day are $25, payable by cash or check only. Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband will get your feet stomping to all the popular styles of the 1920s/30s — early jazz, a little blues, a bit of swing, and a pinch of old time gospel — all immersed in an early 20th century New Orleans sound.
Rainforest Reserve presentation
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge offer a virtual presentation about the Rainforest Reserve. Please join us from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 for a fascinating virtual presentation on Oregon’s new Rainforest Reserve featuring Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy. Voelke will speak about the recent acquisition of an uninterrupted 32-square-mile conservation corridor in Clatsop County called The Rainforest Reserve. This Reserve stretches from the Oregon Coast Range to Short Sand Beach. This type of protected land-to-sea corridor is unmatched in Oregon. Rainforest Reserve is now permanently conserved as a place with critical habitat for a wide variety of wildlife and plant species. To virtually attend this presentation, please register to receive a zoom link. Questions? Please contact Marilyn Mead at tallyho2009@gmail.com.
Antique & Vintage Sale
SKAMOKAWA — The Friends of Skamokawa will be hosting the Annual Antique & Vintage Sale on April 8, 9 and 10. Any vendors who wish to participate, should please contact the office for more information. You do not have to be present to sell. All proceeds help to maintain property and provide programs and services for our community through the FOS/River Life Interpretive Center. Please contact Lori Cagle, office manager, with any questions, Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Friends of Skamokawa Interpretive Center at 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Open Studio Tours
PENINSULA — The Peninsula Arts Association is gearing up for its spring open studios tour April 8-10. The Bold and Bay Avenue galleries in Long Beach and Ocean Park will have maps available directing visitors to 16 studios. Some 26 artists are participating, some new to PAA. Artwork, prints, art cards, pottery, jewelry, photography, mosaics, metal art, leather goods, chainsaw carvings and stained glass will be featured. Maps will also be available from tourist information centers in Seaview, Long Beach, and Ocean Park, and can be downloaded from PAA’s website www.beachartist.org. The nonprofit group awards an annual high school graduate scholarship and supports an art enrichment program which provides art and supplies to local classrooms.
