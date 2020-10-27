Fall trunk-or-treat at Family Worship Center
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center, located at 26310 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park invites the community to their Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31. They are located one block north of the fire department. For more information, call 360-777-3717.
Trunk-or-treat at Peninsula Baptist
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 23802 Pacific Hwy., in Ocean Park, Peninsula Baptist Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat event. Come show off your costumes and have socially distanced fun.
Drive-by Halloween Party at OP Fire Hall
OCEAN PARK — From 3 p.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 drive by the Ocean Park Fire Station at 26109 Ridge Avenue for a Halloween Party. Enter from Vernon Avenue onto 262nd Place. Firefighters will be spaced in front of the fire department handing out candy.
Drive-thru trick-or-treat at Johnson Park
ROSBURG — There will be a drive through trick-or-treat event at Johnson Park at 30 Rosburg Road in Rosburg from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 31. You don’t have to leave your vehicle. Come have some safe fun.
WSP hosts trunk-or-treat
NASELLE — From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Naselle division of the Washington State Patrol will host a trunk-or-treat event at their office. This is a special Halloween event promoting a secure and fun location to trick-or-treat on Halloween night.
Halloween at Ilwaco Fire
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Fire Department will safely distribute candy on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lake Street will be closed to vehicles during this time. Please feel free to contact the City of Ilwaco with questions at 360- 642-3145
Drive-thru trick-or-treat at LB Fire Hall
LONG BEACH — From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, there will be a drive through Halloween trick-or-treat event at Long Beach Fire House at 701 Washington Avenue North. Come join this safe fun.
Trunk-or-treat at the LB Elks
LONG BEACH— Long Beach Elks #1937 at 110 Pacific Ave., is hosting a Halloween trunk-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Face coverings are required but Halloween masks do not meet state guidelines. Social distancing and safety precautions will be followed. Bring the kids for a frightfully good time.
Holiday Bazaar planned Oct. 31 in Rosburg
ROSBURG — The Rosburg Community Club (RCC) will host their annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Rosburg Hall. A variety of vendors are expected to be there with holiday items as well as various crafts and goods for sale. All attendees and participants will be requested to wear face masks and temperature checks will be made prior to entry. A limited number of masks will be available at the door. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for a full meal consisting of chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, broccoli salad, roll, dessert and beverage is $7 with food items also available for purchase a la carte. The bazaar also includes a sale of bakery items prepared by the ladies of the RCC as well as a White Elephant sale of new and like new items. Five baskets of various items will also be on display with raffle tickets for sale during the bazaar. The RCC is a service organization which supports scholarships for local students, maintenance of the Rosburg Hall, use of the Hall by local residents and organizations, and maintenance of the Rosburg Cemetery.
VFW scholarship programs continue
PACIFIC COUNTY — VFW Post 3721 of Long Beach will again sponsor the local participation for the National VFW Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarship programs. The Voice of Democracy Scholarship contest is open to students in Grades 9 through 12. The Voice of Democracy contest requires the student to prepare a 3- to 5-minute audio essay using the theme selected by the VFW. This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”. The student will submit both the written and recorded versions. Deadline for submission is Oct. 31. Patriots Pen is open to students in grades 6 through 8. The Patriots Pen contest asks the student to compose a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on the VFW selected patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to Me? Students enrolled in public, private, parochial schools or a home study program are eligible to enter the contest. Entries must be submitted no later than October 31. If you have questions, please call Mark Smith at 360-333-1811.
Bayside Singers looking for virtual singers
PENINSULA — Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
Daylight Saving Time ends
This Sunday, Nov. 1, daylight saving ends at 1 a.m. so set your clocks back one hour to standard time before going to bed Saturday night.
