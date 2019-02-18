Wednesday, Feb. 20
Lego Crew
OCEAN PARK — On Feb. 20, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., all ages are invited to Ocean Park Timberland Library to build amazing constructions out of Legos, and display them at the library. All creations will be on display for one week after the program. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
Preschool stories
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is hosting preschool storytime, from 10 a.m. to 10:35 a.m., Feb. 20 for children 3-6 years. Stories, songs, and activities for preschoolers and their participating caregivers. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Fun, Friendship & Fitness!
OCEAN PARK — On Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., tap dance at the Eagles in Ocean Park, and on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., dance at the Moose in Ocean Park. No membership is required. Participants tap for about 45 minutes and have coffee after. Beginners are welcome. If you come and are interested, instruction would be offered at 9 a.m. If you let them know, members may have a pair of tap shoes to loan. Exercise your body, mind and spirit! If you have questions contact Mary Evelyn Long at maryevlo@yahoo.com or 360-500-6072.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Salty Talks
ILWACO — At the next Salty Talks set for Feb. 21, Marty Bennett, owner of Bennett Boats will discuss Pacific Northwest marine architecture. There is a diversity of watercraft in the coastal Pacific Northwest, and Bennett knows what it takes to manufacture vessels for this area. He will discuss the design and building elements that make boats safe and perform well in the wild, local waters of the Columbia Pacific. Salty Talk presentations are located upstairs in the Salt Hotel and Pub, located 147 Howerton Ave on the Ilwaco waterfront. The event is free to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Come early or stay late for those wanting to grab dinner or beverage. Seating is limited. No reservations. Salty Talks are in partnership with the SALT Pub & Hotel, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, with support from Friends of Columbia River Gateway. If you have questions, please call 360-642-3446.
Pajama Storytime
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Pajama Storytime, from 6 p.m. to 6:25 p.m., Feb. 21 for children 3-6 years. Wear your jammies and bring your blanket for an evening of sleepy time stories and rhymes. This event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Family storytime
RAYMOND — Family Storytime is being hosted by Raymond Timberland Library from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Feb. 21 for children. Encourage literacy skills through art, music and play for children birth to age 6. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Friday, Feb. 22
Science Fridays
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is hosting Science Fridays, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 22 for children. Join the fun with other third and fourth graders learning about science with Dr. Mak. Engage in activities with microbes, microscopes, cell biology, engineering, coding and robotics, and art techniques. Register online or by calling the library. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ocean Park and Ilwaco libraries. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Spring Pruning workshop
ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County is hosting a spring pruning workshop on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake Street, Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Examine your dormant plants and trees and identify what kinds of pruning will ensure their health and optimize their beauty. Master Gardeners will share specific techniques for pruning ornamental plants, shrubs, fruit trees and caning berries. There will be plants and demonstrations of pruning methods, hands-on opportunities to practice your pruning methods and handouts to guide you in keeping your plants looking their best. For more information, contact Elena Righettini at 360-642-0039 or at mrighettini@yahoo.com.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Peninsula Players meeting
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players annual meeting is Feb. 24 beginning at 3 p.m., at the River City Playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco. On the agenda is information about last year’s activities, and nominations/voting for vacant board positions, including vice president, membership coordinator, treasurer, director at large and volunteer coordinator. You do not need to be an actor or director to be on the board, you just need an interest in keeping community theatre alive. Food will include Robert’s famous nacho bar, with entertainment to include a snippet from the upcoming musical H.M.S. Pinafore. For information please contact Rita at 360-665-0028 or 360-244-3517.
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — A Course in Miracles study group meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library community room. All meetings are open to the public and free of charge. A Course in Miracles is a universal spiritual practice, Christian in thought, and dealing with universal themes and experience. It is not a religion nor affiliated with any church/temple/denomination. The Course will address existential questions as well as the practice of undoing fear and guilt, attainment of inner peace, healing of sickness and of relationships, forgiveness and compassion, prayer/meditation and enlightenment. A Course in Miracles books will be available for use and for purchase at the meetings. For more information, please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 cell.
Monday, Feb. 25
Ilwaco City Council
ILWACO — Ilwaco City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Building at 158 1st Ave N, Ilwaco. The meeting is open to the public. Call 642-3145 for more information.
Long Beach City Council
LONG BEACH — Long Beach City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at city hall located at 115 Bolstad Avenue West. The agenda is available at www.longbeachwa.gov/ or at city hall prior to the meeting. These meetings are open to the public. Call 642-4421 for additional information.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
POMPC Dinner and Panel
SEAVIEW — The February community awareness dinner for Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) is Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Room of the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place/Washington Street in Seaview. The 6 p.m. dinner will include Mexican food provided by Taqueria el Jalapeno of Long Beach. Three local panelists will talk about how to care for oneself while helping other people who are struggling. Speakers are Cindi Kaliszewski, Elly Rosaire and Barbara Bate. Voting for incoming Peace of Mind Pacific County board members will be done by written ballot prior to the panel. For details, email info@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448.
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 360-665-3939 or Russ Jones at 360-665-3939.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Veterans’ services
LONG BEACH — The local Veterans office is located at 318 NE 2nd St., in the old county building. This is a full service office with a trained service officer available to assist veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays. The phone number is 360-642-1228 or e-mail vfw3721@reachone.com.
Future Events
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their next meeting is March 6. The organization has four cornerstones — recreational boating safety, operations and marine safety, member services and fellowship. Events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. The flotilla meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Youth Heart Screenings
ILWACO — On March 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Ilwaco High School, Play Smart –Youth Heart Screenings will be offered. This is a very unique opportunity to get free healthcare services for youth aged 12-18; the free heart screening includes a height/weight check, blood pressure check and 12-lead EKG. This is a free healthcare service: Youth typically do not get an EKG in a routine well-child check with their doctor or in a sports physical so this screening is a unique healthcare opportunity to get a free baseline EKG (electrocardiogram). An electrocardiogram (EKG/ECG) usually is necessary to uncover signs of heart irregularities, something normally not done in “well-child” checks or even some sports physicals. In an effort to protect the hearts of area middle and high school students, Play Smart offers free painless, noninvasive heart-health checks to youth aged 12-18. Play Smart is partnering with Ocean Beach School District to offer all students 12-18 years old free heart screening. Screening forms are available at the school or on the Play Smart website and must be completed and returned prior to the event. If you have questions go to www.playsmartgetscreened.org or call OBSD at 360-642-3739.
AAUW 'Breaking the Mold'
LONG BEACH — The American Association of University Women is hosting a historical afternoon tea theatre celebrating National Women’s History Month with this year’s theme “Breaking the Mold.” The event (including a silent auction) will be held at the Long Beach Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, children 12 years and younger, $10 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco, or send a check to: AAUW, P.O. Box 1534, Ocean Park WA 98640 to be received no later than Feb. 23. Event proceeds go to sponsorships for young women at Ilwaco High School. The American Association of University Women is dedicated to the advancement of equity for women and girls through education, advocacy, philanthropy and research. Our local Willapacific Branch sponsors three kinds of scholarships, STEM Tech-Trek and financial awards for education beyond high school. For more information contact call 360-642-3076 or 360-642-3636.
Quilt Show coming soon
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild 24th Annual Quilt Show, hosted at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is March 15, 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. More than 100 quilts will be on display by guild members, in three galleries at the museum. Quilting demonstration by guild members are scheduled throughout the day, each day. Tickets will be available for this year’s prize quilt for $1 each with the drawing on Sunday, March 17 at 3:35 p.m. Sales from the tickets go to support a number of local charities. Admission to the show is free. So, mark your calendars and join us, talk to quilters and vote for your favorites and enjoy the day with us.
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is March 18. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Next State Parks free day
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free park days, in which day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. The next date is March 19, which is State Parks’ 106th birthday. For more information about the Discover Pass, visit: www.discoverpass.wa.gov.
Spring break
PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District and the Naselle Grays River Valley School District’s students will be on spring break April 1 thorough April 5.
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
