Ocean Park Chamber meeting
ZOOM — The Ocean Park chamber’s January general membership meeting has been rescheduled to Jan 27 at 8 a.m. via zoom only. The updated the agenda for the meeting includes the following: Vote on appointed director position; OBSD decision regarding bond and closing of OP Elementary; committees formed for Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Garlic Festival; committee to bring back the Unincorporated Advisory Council at County level; committee formed to create member to member helping hand resource; outreach programs, member networking to create visitor getaway. Join Zoom Meeting using Meeting ID: 850 5316 3827; Passcode: 458193 https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85053163827?pwd=Mm5oWkJxTERTOHBSc0RJSDloc1dJZz09
Crab and Oyster Feed
ROSBURG — Deep River American Legion Post is hosting their annual Crab and Oyster Feed on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Rosburg Hall. Tickets are $28 a person and will be required for entry. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Happy hour is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. with the meal beginning at 7 p.m. The raffle begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by the dance at 9 p.m. Seating is on a first come basis. Incredible raffle items will be available for $1 each or six for $5. Dance music will be provided by “The Bloody Pirates” Layton and Pam Elliott. This annual event is the major fundraiser for the Post’s activities supporting veterans, their families, local students and community members in need. There are still a limited number of tickets available that can be purchased through Ken Elliott (360-465-2274), or Nick Nikkila (360-465-2595). For those who are unable to be present but want to participate in the raffle, tickets can be purchased as noted. Winners don’t have to be present as long as their tickets are filled out and legible.
Become a young entrepreneur
ASTORIA — Create and sell your product at the Astoria Sunday Market. Are you between the ages of 5 and 19 interested in making some money this summer? Consider starting your own business. Learn more about being a Biz Kid/Young Entrepreneur at the Open House on Jan. 31st at 6 p.m., in the Paulson Pavilion at the Liberty Theater. Find out all about the program and what it takes to join. This is a program sponsored by 4-H and the Astoria Sunday Market. Learn more on the ‘Biz Kidz’ page at astoriasundaymarket.com or call the 4-H office at 503-325-8573.
Come sing!
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers (BSS) are still looking for new voices. Under the direction of Milt Williams, BSS is beginning the new season Tuesdays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church at 24002 U Street. Please contact 360-355-7863 or andiweilgart@gmail.com for more information (even if you could only attend evening rehearsals; we may consider changing time). Vaccination and masking required.
Friends of Naselle Library
NASELLE — The Friends of the Naselle Library meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday Feb. 8 to elect officers. Join others and help plan library events and activities. The Friends help with funding of various Library programs, children and adult. For further information call 360-484-3877.
Naselle Sports Club
NASELLE — Naselle Sports Club announced that registration is open for Baseball (7-12 year olds), Softball (8u-14u), and Tball (5-6 year olds, if 4 — parents must be coaching). Registration is available online at nasellesportsclub.org. Baseball registration closes on Feb. 11; Tryouts are scheduled for Feb. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the school; using the softball field, batting cage and football stadium. For 7-11 year olds, please bring cleats and gloves. Softball registration will be open through mid-April. Tryouts will be mid-April, date to be determined. Tball registration closes May 1.
Souper Bowl
From now until Feb. 14, buy a bowl or make a bowl and $5 of your purchase will be donated to Peninsula food banks. Sign up for workshops or purchase a bowl by contacting Karen Brownlee at 360-244-3940 or email tnkbrown@charter.net.
AAUW No Show Valentine Ball
PACIFIC COUNTY — You know the drill — buy chocolates, buy flowers, go out for an expensive dinner, go to the Valentine Ball. This is your chance to celebrate by doing absolutely nothing! AAUW is cutting through the expenses of producing a fundraising event, which means 100 percent of your donation goes directly to a scholarship fund for an Ilwaco High School Senior. You are cordially invited to stay home for a good cause. Donate $25 and don’t buy a box of chocolates $50 and don’t buy a dozen roses; donate $75 and don’t go out to dinner or donate $100 and don’t buy an outfit for the ball (of course, donations in any amount are gratefully accepted). Send your donations to AAUW Willapacific Branch, P.O. Box 1354, Ocean Park WA 98640. If you have questions, call 360-665-6074 or 360-661-2947.
AlAnon Family Group
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information text Barb at 360-244-5566.
Nature Matters: Coastal Stream Habitat
ZOOM — Conrad Gowell will share his knowledge on Pacific Northwest Coastal Stream Habitats and will talk about how current and historic baselines of coastal stream environments have shifted and focus on stories showcasing the interconnectedness of stream habitats beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 online via Facebook Live which can be accessed from the park’s Facebook: www.facebook.com/LewisandClarkNationalHistoricalPark Nature Matters. The talk will center ideas that can contribute to the recovery of stream health with attention towards the active role humans can play in better managing aquatic resources. This free event is online. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Noche de Cultura
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Cultural Club will hold a Noche de Cultura on Jan. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. The event includes a live Mexican band, traditional folkloric performances, flavorful food and more and will be student and parent led. This is a family friendly event for the whole family. Come and enjoy the rich culture, traditions and heritage.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — On Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Project Community Connect event will take place at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. The events includes free lunch and free haircuts, with items for veterans, pet assistance, food resources, medical and dental resources, employment help, and other resources. There are free bus rides available for the event. Volunteers are needed; visit www.peninsulapovertyresponse.org. Their phone is 360-214-6241.
