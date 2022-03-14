Free parks entry
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites visitors to enjoy a state park on Saturday, March 19 in recognition of Washington State Parks’ birthday and on Friday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. Visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) or Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on these dates.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild will hold their 25th annual Quilt Show, “Quilting at the Beach” on March 18-20 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4p.m., and admission is free. Masks are required. Raffle tickets for a quilt will be available for $1 with the proceeds supporting local charities.
Final school bond open discussion
ZOOM — Village Club invites the public to attend the last in a series of open discussions regarding the Ocean Beach School District $96.15 Million bond to be held at 6 p.m., March 17. Representatives from the school district have been included in all previous meetings. Representation from a recently formed Save Ocean Park School PAC will be invited as well. The meeting will be led by Bonnie Cozby and Kelly Rupp (or another OBSD representative). Public comment and questions, from all perspectives are invited to participate. This will be a hybrid meeting — In Person at PCFD Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park) and simultaneously via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/84951760219?pwd=WWxJUG4xSUFFSEhnYlphdkp4aXZtdz09
Meeting ID: 849 5176 0219; Passcode: 107105; For more information, email: opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Support West End Food Pantry
ROSBURG — On March 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a super sale to support the West End Food Pantry at Johnson Park (old Rosburg School). Come shop and find outstanding deals on outstanding items. Plus there is still some space available to rent tables. Rental for first table is $15; additional tables $10. For space reservation call Denise Blanchard at 360-355-0472 or Shonda Ware at 360-465-2722. The West End Food Pantry distributes food items at Johnson Park each Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a growing number of local families in need.
Book signing
NASELLE — On March 19 at 2 p.m., there will be a discussion, book reading and signing with Karl Marlantes about his book “Deep River,” at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Rd in Naselle, Tickets Available online at: www.AppeloArchives.org or in person at The Archives Cafe located at: 1056 SR 4 Naselle, WA 98638.
Learn fire starting & candle making
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park Ranger Izzy Sanchez offers a session on fires and candles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 21, as part of the park’s Klahowya Youth Volunteer program. The session is one of five living history workshops to be held this spring, with participants agreeing to demonstrate their new skills later during public sessions at the park. For each session, those who participate will sign up as a volunteer and must commit four hours of volunteer work in the Spring or Summer. Participants, under the mentorship of park staff, will be able to use this volunteer time for resume building, community service hours or high school senior project commitments. These free sessions are limited to 10 high school or high school age participants each. Registration is required. Food and snacks will be provided. Instruction will take place inside and outside, so warm and waterproof layers are encouraged. For more information contact Ranger Izzy Sanchez at 503-861-4416 or email lewi_education@nps.gov.
Herrera Beutler hosts telephone town hall
VANCOUVER — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will be hosting a live telephone town hall on Tuesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365. Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.
Willapa Hills Trail meeting
MENLO — Washington State Parks invites the public to a second open house in Pacific County from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, to learn more about updated plans for the Willapa Hills Trail at Menlo. The meeting will be held at Willapa Valley High School, 22 Viking Way, Menlo. State Parks planners will seek public input about a proposed trailhead and parking lot at Menlo, in Pacific County. The plan has been updated since the first public meeting was held Jan. 13. The proposed trailhead would be located within the boundaries of the Willapa Hills State Park Trail right-of-way. The proposed parking lot would be set on the north side of State Route 6, next to the Menlo Store. Planners will also discuss landscaping and design.
Master Gardener raised bed workshop
SOUTH BEND — Join the Pacific County Master Gardeners for the “Raised Garden Beds — Design and Installation” workshop on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the South Bend Demonstration Beds, located within the community garden at 227 E. Water St., South Bend. We will be installing our new raised bed and will also cover topics related to raised bed gardening. Please contact Brenda Priestley with any questions at 360-269-3272.
Peninsula Players needs volunteers
ILWACO — Peninsula Players is looking for volunteers for the upcoming musical, “A Bag Full of Miracles,” opening night is March 25 and running for three weekends. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Various positions are available. If you would like to volunteer contact Nancy McAllister at 360-214-2097 or nmcallisterlaw@gmail.com.
‘A Bag Full of Miracles’
ILWACO — A three-act musical comedy, “A Bag Full of Miracles” will be performed at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street SE in Ilwaco at 7 p.m., March 25, 26, April 1, 2, 8 and 9 and March 27, April 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco or at the door if available.
Tray Dahl & the Jugtime Ragband
RAYMOND — SAL continues the current season March 27 with “Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband,” at the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. Advance tickets are $20 each, available at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Drug; or by calling 360-836-4419; writing to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or going to SAL’s website, www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Tickets on performance day are $25, payable by cash or check only. To protect the health of patrons, SAL volunteers are fully vaccinated and will be masked during the performance. SAL encourages, but does not require, patrons to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask during the performance. Masks will be available at the door. Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband will get your feet stomping to all the popular styles of the 1920’s/30’s – early jazz, a little blues, a bit of swing, and a pinch of old time gospel — all immersed in an early 20th century New Orleans sound.
Rainforest Reserve presentation
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge offer a virtual presentation about the Rainforest Reserve. Please join us from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 for a fascinating virtual presentation on Oregon’s new Rainforest Reserve featuring Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy. Voelke will speak about the recent acquisition of an uninterrupted 32-square-mile conservation corridor in Clatsop County called The Rainforest Reserve. This Reserve stretches from the Oregon Coast Range to Short Sand Beach. This type of protected land-to-sea corridor is unmatched in Oregon. Rainforest Reserve is now permanently conserved as a place with critical habitat for a wide variety of wildlife and plant species. To virtually attend this presentation, please register to receive a zoom link. Questions? Please contact Marilyn Mead at tallyho2009@gmail.com.
