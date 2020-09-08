Ocean Park Area Chamber meeting via Zoom
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will meet on Sept 10 at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting includes a general business meeting, covid-19 updates, the adjusted plan for Halloween and Christmas Tree Lighting Celebrations, an update on Ocean Park clock and the officers 2021/nominations from floor. The meeting is open to the public. Please email opchamber@opwa.com for login link, or check our Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the announcement. Please check Facebook or their website for current information about our area at opwa.com.
Volunteers needed by O3A
Volunteers needed! Want to improve local senior services? Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) seeks two Pacific County members for Advisory Council (AC). O3A coordinates aging & long-term care services for seniors & adults with disabilities in Clallam/Jefferson/Grays Harbor/Pacific. AC members participate in legislative advocacy for funding and programs, review O3A program allocations, etc. Contact Carol Ann, 360-379-5064, carolann.laase@dshs.wa.gov for more info and application. Meetings held on 3rd Tuesday of each month via Zoom or in Shelton if in-person; mileage reimbursed & lunch included for in-person meetings.
Pacific Transit Monthly Board meeting Sept. 17
Pacific Transit System will hold its next regular Board Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17 via Zoom. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327; Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327; One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
AAUW Zoom meeting features Susan Carney
American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. The speaker will be member Susan Carney, sharing information on the census and its critical importance to Pacific County. Potential AAUW members and all other interested community members are invited to attend the Zoom presentation by accessing this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82562056556? wd=aXorK2p6N25JK1NXZVIybDNrNzlaZz09 . Questions? Call 360-777-3634 and leave a voice message and someone will call you back.
SmileMobile in town Sept.15-17
LONG BEACH — The SmileMobile dental clinic on wheels, will return to Long Beach the week of Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 and park at Long Beach Elementary School, 400 S. Washington Ave. SmileMobile dentist Paul Phillips and the dental team will provide examinations to babies (first tooth) up through high school (age 20) and pregnant/postpartum people with Apple Health and those who are uninsured. Call 888-286-9105 today for more information and to schedule your appointment.
Laundry Love program still helping out
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Village Club meeting postponed
OCEAN PARK — The September Village Club meeting has been postponed. More information was sent to membership via the newsletter. Bottom line, the groundwork for firework reduction is still underway but not quite ready for prime time. Our Neighbor to Neighbor Program is still being used., once again thank you to all who donated to this much needed helping hand. Questions or interested in joining the group? Email opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Neighbor to Neighbor Program offers aid
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.