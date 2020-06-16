Farm-To-Family Food Distribution
RAYMOND — Catholic Community Services is coordinating food delivery sites with Pacific Coast Fruit Company on Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Church, 1112 Blake Street in Raymond. These are boxes of fresh perishable foods for people in need due to COVID-19. There will be three different boxes, a dairy box, vegetable and fruit box or a dairy, lunchmeat and vegetables. The food is free and no identification or registration is required.
Pickleball MASKeraid
OCEAN PARK — A pickleball tournament is set for Saturday, June 20 beginning at 1 p.m. Entry Fee is $10 or more in groceries for the Ocean Park Food Bank. Non-players are welcome to bring food and watch. Social distancing requirements in place so you must wear a face mask and gloves for this event! This is a blind draw round robin tournament with 12 either male or female players of all ages making up six teams. You will play five games to 11, win by two. If there is a tie there will be a game to 11, win by two. First 12 players to show up promptly at 12:30 p.m., will be entered. If there are more than 12 players or those who arrive late they will not play but will be entered into a second tournament to start at 2 p.m., depending on how many extras show up. If there is rain do not show up as the tournament will be rescheduled one week later on Saturday, June 27. Play will be at the Ocean Park courts across the highway from the Ocean Park Grade School. No Groceries…no problem — just come and play! Pickleball is for all ages. For information call Frank Street, USAPA Ambassador at 509-590-5424 or email franksuestreet@gmail.com.
Laundry Love program
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Neighbor to Neighbor Program
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
Girls Group
Big Brothers Big Sisters is offering a Girls Group for peninsula girls age 10-14 every Tuesday via Google Hangouts. You do not need to participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters to be a part of Girls Group. This online meeting gives girls a creative and safe space to make new friends with other “Littles” and other girls in their community. RSVP to robyn@swwabigs.org. Call 360-642-3731 for information.
Summer at the Library
Summer Library Program is for everyone-newborn to adult. Programs are virtual this year at trl.org/summer-library-program. You can print out a paper log or do it all online at trl.beanstack.org.
Virtual performances for children and families include Jeff Evans, Idea Hatch (STEAM for kids) and Mr. Lizard of Shrink Ray Farms is offering free reptile shows for kids and families every Tuesday at 2 p.m. via Zoom. He has come to the Timberland Libraries on the peninsula several times. Go to http://www.shrinkrayfarms.com/virtual-events to view.
There are also weekly storytimes for babies, toddlers, preschool, bilingual and STEAM time. Virtual program information can be found at events.trl.org/upcoming.
For teens: Virtual book chats, Dungeons & Dragons, and a Virtual Con all summer long.
Adults are not left out! Page Turner book discussions, Film Club and Trivia Nights are all on the calendar.
