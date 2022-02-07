WSU online workshop: Durable power of attorney
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Chris Roubicek, attorney in Castle Rock, will discuss the uses and abuses of durable powers of attorney. Estate planning involves providing for the possibility of incapacity or incompetence. Durable powers of attorney are an important element for this aspect of estate planning, but they have their limitations and pitfalls. This free presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions. No need to register, just pop in. Sign up for a Zoom account at zoom.us, then join from this link: wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320, Password: 12345. You can also call in by phone (no Zoom account necessary):1-253-215-8782, 775 605 6320# For help, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.
Ocean Park Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — Feb. 10 beginning at 8 a.m. the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will meet. Topics to be discussed include: upcoming 2022 events and fun committees to help make them happen; Ocean Park School; weddings and round table discussions. In person meetings are held at the PCFD1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park and via Zoom. Visit opwa.com for the Zoom link. As always, the public is welcome to attend.
Naselle Sports Club
NASELLE — Naselle Sports Club announced that registration is open for Baseball (7-12 year olds), Softball (8u-14u), and Tball (5-6 year olds, if 4 — parents must be coaching). Registration is available online at nasellesportsclub.org. Baseball registration closes on Feb. 11; Tryouts are scheduled for Feb. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the school; using the softball field, batting cage and football stadium. For 7-11 year olds, please bring cleats and gloves. Softball registration will be open through mid-April. Tryouts will be mid-April, date to be determined. Tball registration closes May 1.
Souper Bowl
From now until Feb. 14, buy a bowl or make a bowl and $5 of your purchase will be donated to Peninsula food banks. Sign up for workshops or purchase a bowl by contacting Karen Brownlee at 360-244-3940 or email tnkbrown@charter.net.
AAUW No Show Valentine Ball
PACIFIC COUNTY — You know the drill—buy chocolates, buy flowers, go out for an expensive dinner, go to the Valentine Ball. This is your chance to celebrate by doing absolutely nothing! AAUW is cutting through the expenses of producing a fundraising event, which means 100% of your donation goes directly to a scholarship fund for an Ilwaco High School Senior. You are cordially invited to stay home for a good cause. Donate $25 and don’t buy a box of chocolates $50 and don’t buy a dozen roses; donate $75 and don’t go out to dinner or donate $100 and don’t buy an outfit for the ball (of course, donations in any amount are gratefully accepted). Send your donations to AAUW Willapacific Branch, P.O. Box 1354, Ocean Park WA 98640. If you have questions, call 360-665-6074 or 360-661-2947.
AAUW Meeting
OCEAN PARK — The regular meeting of the American Association of University Women will resume in person on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Ocean Park Library. Masks and vaccination required for attendance. For questions please call 360-642-3636.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — On Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Project Community Connect event will take place at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. The events includes free lunch and free haircuts, with items for veterans, pet assistance, food resources, medical and dental resources, employment help, and other resources. There are free bus rides available for the event. Volunteers are needed; please visit www.peninsulapovertyresponse.org. Their phone is 360-214-6241.
Bazaar, Chili Cook-Off & more
SEAVIEW — St. Mary at 4700 Pacific Hwy. in Seaview, is having a Bazaar, Boutique, Bake Sale and Chili Cook Off at the parish hall. On Friday, Feb. 25, the Bazaar, Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 26, along with the bazaar, boutique and bake sale there will also be a Chili Cook Off with music the Holy Trio. Chili entries accepted from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. free. Taste and vote from noon until 1:45 p.m. for a $5 tasting fee. Awards will be 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For information call 360-642-2002 or 352-586-0082.
