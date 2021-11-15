Food bank dates and hours announced
ILWACO — During November and December the Ilwaco Food Bank will be open additional Fridays, i.e., Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In December the Food Bank will be open Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
AlAnon Family Group meets Mondays
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information call KC at 360-642-3803 or text Barb at 360-244-5566.
Free Thanksgiving dinner at the Elks
LONG BEACH — On Thanksgiving day, Nov. 25, from noon to 4 p.m., the Long Beach Elks #1937 will provide a drive through community Thanksgiving meal. Enter the parking lot on 2nd Street and exit on Washington Street. Lodge volunteers will deliver the meal to your car. Please wear a mask. Home delivery is available for the ill and housebound. Please call 360-783-2040 or 360-642-8244. Be sure to leave your name and phone number if your call is answered by the message machine.
Holiday gift baskets for sale in Seaview
SEAVIEW — St. Mary Church, 48th & Pacific Hwy, Seaview, will have gift baskets for sale on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be baskets with themes and baskets for all members of your family or even your friends. They will be wrapped and ready for gift giving. There will also be two beautiful lap quilts on display with sales by silent auction. This is a good opportunity for you to get a head start on the holiday season.
PAA fall studio tour Nov. 26-27
PENINSULA — The Peninsula Arts Association is gearing up for its fall annual studio tour. It will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at 15 locations in Ilwaco, Long Beach, Ocean Park and Surfside. Maps and details available from Bold Gallery in Long Beach, Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and visitors centers in Seaview, Long Beach and Ocean Park, Wash. www.beachartist.org.
IHS musicians preparing for holiday events
Ilwaco High School musicians have a busy few weeks ahead. The jazz and concert band will perform a concert 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Hilltop Auditorium, 314 Brumbach St., Ilwaco. Choir members will give a concert 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Admission to both concerts is free, but there will be a silent auction and donations are accepted. The students and director Rachel Lake are raising money to pay for a music department trip to Florida next spring.
Polar Express party planned at Neptune Theater
LONG BEACH — “The Polar Express” movie and pajama party will be on Friday, Nov. 26 at the Neptune Theater, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd S. Showings will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. This is their annual food drive with donations of one to two cans of food requested.
Reindeer Trot fun run set for Nov. 26
LONG BEACH — The Reindeer Trot is set for 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. This half mile fun run into the sunset starts at the arch at the Bolstad beach approach. Signup information is at tinyurl.com/ywxdbayn.
Santa coming to Long Beach
LONG BEACH — From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, Santa Claus will be in town at the new downtown Visitors Center. All are welcome.
Tree lighting in downtown Long Beach
LONG BEACH — At 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, come to downtown Long Beach for the tree lighting and Christmas caroling with the Ilwaco High School Choir in the park next to Castaway’s. This is also a fundraiser for the Florida choir trip.
Christmas Mermaid plans a visit
LONG BEACH — On Sunday, Nov. 28 from noon to 2 p.m., the Christmas Mermaid will be in town at the new downtown Visitors Center.
Bayside Singers perform in Ocean Park
OCEAN PARK — On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U Street, the Bayside Singers will perform. This is an abbreviated format with several selections, each from various musical styles. Singers are all vaccinated and sing with special masks. Masking required for attendance. Donations gratefully accepted.
Santa is coming to Nahcotta
NAHCOTTA — On Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Claus will be at the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta. This is part of the community tree lighting drive by event. All are welcome.
Crab Pot Chrisstmas tree lighting
ILWACO — The Crab Pot Christmas tree lighting and parade starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Port of Ilwaco.
‘Holiday Follies’ concert coming up
ILWACO — A “Holiday Follies” benefit concert featuring the IHS jazz band, choir and drama club is planned 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the River City Playhouse 127 Lake St. S.E., in Ilwaco. Admission is $10. This is a fundraiser to pay for a music department trip to Florida next spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.