Free Thanksgiving Dinner
LONG BEACH — On Thanksgiving day, Nov. 25, from noon to 4 p.m., the Long Beach Elks #1937 will provide a drive through community Thanksgiving meal. Enter the parking lot on 2nd Street and exit on Washington Street. Lodge volunteers will deliver the meal to your car. Please wear a mask. Home delivery is available for the ill and housebound. Please call 360-783-2040 or 360-642-8244. Be sure to leave your name and phone number if your call is answered by the message machine.
Thanksgiving Dinner
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Eagles will host a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be appreciated. It is being organized by Molly MacCorkle.
Holiday gift baskets from St. Mary's
SEAVIEW — St. Mary's Church, 48th & Pacific Hwy., Seaview, will have gift baskets for sale on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be baskets with themes and baskets for all members of your family or even your friends. They will be wrapped and ready for gift giving. There will also be two beautiful lap quilts on display with sales by silent auction. This is a good opportunity for you to get a head start on the holiday season.
PAA fall studio tour Nov. 26-27
PENINSULA — The Peninsula Arts Association is gearing up for its fall annual studio tour. It will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at 15 locations in Ilwaco, Long Beach, Ocean Park and Surfside. Maps and details available from Bold Gallery in Long Beach, Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and visitors centers in Seaview, Long Beach and Ocean Park, Wash. www.beachartist.org.
IHS musicians perform Holiday Follies
ILWACO — A “Holiday Follies” benefit concert featuring the IHS jazz band, choir and drama club is planned 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the River City Playhouse 127 Lake St. S.E., in Ilwaco. Admission is $10.
Polar Express
LONG BEACH — "The Polar Express" movie and pajama party will be on Friday, Nov. 26 at the Neptune Theater, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd S. Showings will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. This is their annual food drive with donations of one to two cans of food requested.
Reindeer Trot
LONG BEACH — The Reindeer Trot is set for 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. This half mile fun run into the sunset starts at the arch at the Bolstad beach approach. Signup information is at tinyurl.com/ywxdbayn.
Santa in Town
LONG BEACH — From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, Santa Claus will be in town at the new downtown Visitors Center. All are welcome.
Tree lighting
LONG BEACH — At 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, come to downtown Long Beach for the tree lighting and Christmas caroling with the Ilwaco High School Choir in the park next to Castaway’s. This is also a fundraiser for the Florida choir trip.
Christmas Mermaid
LONG BEACH — On Sunday, Nov. 28 from noon to 2 p.m., the Christmas Mermaid will be in town at the new downtown Visitors Center.
Food Bank hours
ILWACO — During December the Ilwaco Food Bank will be open additional Fridays — in December the Food Bank will be open Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
Shoreline Master Program up for discussion
PACIFIC COUNTY — There will be a Shoreline Master Program periodic review at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. The regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting will be substituted by the workshop. The meeting will be held virtually and is accessible via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139; Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Pacific County is conducting a required review of its Shoreline Master Program (SMP). The purpose of this informational workshop is to discuss the update process. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the county’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. Contact can be made via email at smp@co.pacific.wa.us. The Pacific County Shoreline Master Program may be viewed on the Pacific County website at www.co.pacific.wa.us.
Santa is coming
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Oyster Shell Christmas Tree Cruise By is Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at a new location — the Beach Barons' paved parking lot. Santa, his classic car reindeer and Fire District #1’s holiday lighted super sleigh fire truck will flank cars as they cruise through. Make sure your little ones have their Christmas wishes ready for Santa as he chats with everyone as they drive by! Please use the Bay Ave to Sandridge route, entrance to the cruise by is from the north driveway of the lot. Elves will be on hand to guide you! Visit opwa.com/tree-lighting for more information and the Secret Note about Santa's travel to the tree!
Bayside Singers perform
OCEAN PARK — On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U Street, the Bayside Singers will perform. This is an abbreviated format with several selections, each from various musical styles. Singers are all vaccinated and sing with special masks. Proof of vaccination and masking required for attendance. Donations gratefully accepted.
Holiday Open House
RAYMOND — The Northwest Carriage Museum is holding a holiday open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Come enjoy the festivities and take a photo in the town sleigh. Join them just before the Raymond parade for cookies and punch.
Tree Lighting
ILWACO — The Crab Pot Christmas tree lighting and parade starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Port of Ilwaco.
Christmas concert, home tour, supper
NASELLE — On Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m., there will be a concert at the Community Center in downtown Naselle; then from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. is the tour of homes with maps and tickets available at the concert; and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is the soup supper and wreath sale back at the Community Center. These events are sponsored by the Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival. In addition the ESA will be collecting canned food at the Community Center.
Winterfest online auction
CHINOOK — The Friends of Chinook School are hosting an online fundraising auction from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11. Go to www.friendsofchinookschool.org/auction to place your bids.
Carols Cookies & Cocoa
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Arts is hosting “Carols Cookies & Cocoa at the Fort” on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Columbia Theater. There will be music and skits presented by local musicians and actors, raffle baskets and a silent auction and lots of fun. Proceeds benefit PAPA’s summer 2022 show.
AlAnon Family Group
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information text Barb at 360-244-5566.
