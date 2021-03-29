States discussing Columbia salmon policies
OLYMPIA — Members of the Washington and Oregon Fish and Wildlife commissions will hold a virtual meeting to discuss policy for the shared waters of the Columbia River. These discussions involve conflicting policies regarding main-stem gillnetting, along with sport-commercial allocations. The meeting is set to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, via Zoom webinar; the public can tune in to the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92171617279. Participants can also call in to the meeting at 253-215-8782 or 888-475-4499, then enter the webinar ID: 921-7161-7279. No decisions are expected at this meeting, and no public comment will be taken.
Hydrant flushing in Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach water department will be conducting semi-annual hydrant flushing and flow testing in Seaview-Long Beach through April 2. This may cause low pressure and discolored water in your area. There are no health risks associated with this action. If you have any questions, call the treatment plant at 360-642-3163 or city hall at 360-642-4421.
Blood drive set for IHS
ILWACO — On March 31 from noon to 5 p.m., the Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in the Ilwaco High School cafeteria. All are encouraged to sign up and donate blood. No walk-ins please; you must register online at Redcrossblood.org.
Conservative Conversations with Pacific GOP
Join virtual Conservative Conversations with the Pacific County Republican Party on Monday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. Special guests are two of the candidates for U.S. Congress in the 3rd Congressional District — Joe Kent and Wadi Yakhour. Register to attend and be sent the Zoom link to join. Email pacificgop@gmail.com or call 360-642-2444. Website www.pacificgop.com. Meetings are the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Rhett’s Ranch Easter egg hunt
CHINOOK — On April 3, Rhetts’s Ranch will host staggered eggs hunts throughout the day starting at 1 p.m. for ages 3 and under; 1.30 p.m. for ages 4-6 years; 2 p.m. for ages 7-9 years; 2:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older. The ranch will reopen at 7 p.m. for a “glow hunt” for children aged 13 and older. Organizers encourage kids to bring their flashlights.
Pacific Transit monthly Zoom meeting April 8
PENINSULA — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular Board Meeting on Thursday, April 8, via Zoom starting at 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327 One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Free kids clothes offered April 9-10 in Warrenton
WARRENTON — On Friday, April 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free children's clothing in good condition for infants to sixth grade will be available at Warrenton First Baptist Church 30 NE 1st St Warrenton, the big blue church just after the 4-way stop. Come and look. For more information Contact Sandi Bridgeman 503-338-6073, 503-791-7522.
Park free in state parks April 3 and 22
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to celebrate the spring season and Earth Day with two free days at state parks in April. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking. The first free day is Saturday, April 3 — a springtime free day. The next free day is Thursday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day. The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit.
Al-Anon meetings
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom Meeting on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Laundry Love still going on
LONG BEACH — Laundry Love provides two loads of free washing and drying, plus soap and dryer sheets every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Long Beach Laundromat, 1607 Pacific Avenue Long Beach WA.
