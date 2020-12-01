Holiday Book Sale coming up
PENINSULA — Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local author Jan Bono will have a sale of her cozy mystery series of books at Scoopers in Long Beach. And then on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she will hold a sale at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Klipsan. Don’t miss the opportunity to get these wonderful books in a local setting. Go to JanBonoBooks.com or call 360- 642-4932 for more information.
Ilwaco Crab Pot Christmas Tree Drive-By set for Dec. 5
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Merchants are hosting a tree lighting and drive by parade of the Crab Pot Christmas Tree at the Port of Ilwaco from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
Oyster Shell Christmas Tree Drive-By planned Dec. 4
PORT OF PENINSULA — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, Port of Peninsula, Fire District #1 and Beach Barons Car Club invite you to a wonderful holiday kick-off event! From the safety of your car, drive by to enjoy the beautiful Oyster Shell Christmas Tree atop the May West “anchored” at Port of Peninsula Park. Plan to drive by Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Port of Peninsula (275th & Sandridge in Ocean Park). Santa will be onboard wishing Merry Christmas and good cheer to all! His extra special, lit-up fire truck sleigh and classic car reindeer will be on display as well. The Oyster Shell Tree will be on display through Jan. 1. Many organizations are helping to bring cheer to those in need, especially this year. Please consider helping the Toys for Peninsula Kids Program (call Fire District #1 at 360-665-4451 for info on this Firefighters Association sponsored event) or pick up a Rotary-sponsored Christmas Angel at local banks and pharmacies. The SPCHS — Humane Society is in need as well with many animals waiting for forever homes. Call 360-642-1180 if you can help. We wish you all the very best in this very different holiday season.
Al-Anon meetings available on Zoom
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meetings on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Pacific Transit’s Board Zoom meeting Dec. 10
Pacific Transit System will hold its regular board meeting on Dec. 10, via Zoom beginning at 9:30 a.m. A public hearing will be held to hear comment for adoption of Pacific Transit’s 2021 Operating & Capital Budget and the 2021 Salary and Wage Schedule. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327 One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Holiday Concert from Liberty Theatre on Dec. 11
Columbia River Symphony has assembled an all-star cast of musical talent for a holiday concert set for Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The virtual holiday concert is offered through the Liberty Theatre. View the concert on YouTube, at www.columbiariversymphony.org or www.libertyastoria.org.
Bayside Singers looking for Virtual Singers
Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
Shoeboxes of Joy needs boxes and supplies
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy is now set up at the Long Beach Depot for the 2020 season to develop and distribute Christmas gift “Shoeboxes of Joy” to the elderly and forgotten friends here on the Peninsula. Volunteers are gathering empty shoeboxes which will be gift-wrapped, and filled with food products, personal care items, and gifts or fun pieces. A few pieces of chocolate, a greeting card, and a candy cane are included prior to ribbons and bows. These gifts will be hand-delivered Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 to some of our elderly. Bring empty or filled shoeboxes to the Long Beach Depot between now and Dec. 21. Families or business workers or friends can combine efforts on a box or boxes or provide a supply of one or more of the components of our Shoeboxes of Joy. Donate monetary gifts through Facebook/Shoeboxes of Joy or through Paypal at ShoeboxesofJoy@live.com or stop by the Long Beach Depot. Call ahead please at 360-642-1105. Items being dropped off are welcome anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven day per week. (masks required).
Toys for Peninsula Kids event Dec. 19
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Firefighter Association’s 2020 Toys for Peninsula Kids event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Pacific County Fire District #1 in Ocean Park. This event allows loved ones who need financial assistance to choose toys that they find most fitting for their children/grandchildren/nieces/nephews for Christmas. These individuals are welcomed to “shop” with no cost to them. This concept allows the relatives to not only participate in the gift-giving process but also allows for them to take ownership of the child’s Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs both new toys and monetary donations. Due to covid-19, they project an increase in community need. Call 360-665-4451 or drop off at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park.
Neighbor to Neighbor program helps out
OCEAN PARK —Village Club’s Neighbor to Neighbor program is still available to those living on the peninsula and who need a helping hand to get over a rough patch, especially as we come into winter and the holiday season. Help is offered in the form of grocery and/or gasoline gift cards. If you received help earlier in the program, please note that they are opening to everyone again. Thank you to all who donated funds. Cards are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort at 25904 R Street, Ocean Park, but you must call 360-270-0298 before showing up.
O3A seeking Advisory Council members
The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) is seeking a number of volunteers for the Advisory Council. This role is not just for the duration of the pandemic but focused on addressing pandemic and on-going issues facing seniors and adults with disabilities on a day to day basis. O3A coordinates state and federally funded senior services in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The Advisory Council meets remotely each month on the third Tuesday and helps to guide the work of O3A, helping all elders and adults with disabilities age in dignity in the place of their choosing. Council members are very welcoming and committed volunteers and hope other community members will join them in this work. Currently volunteer positions are open for two advisory council members, a minority representative, a disabilities representative, and elected official and a tribal representative. Volunteers for these positions are preferably 60 years old or better (55 for a tribal elder) or representative of the named group (for example a minority or a person with a disability). Please contact the O3A Administrative Office at 866-720-4863, or 360-379-5064 or email Carol Ann Laase at CarolAnn.Laase@dshs.wa.gov for more information and an application.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.