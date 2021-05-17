Appliance drop-off event
PACIFIC COUNTY — Help keep Pacific County beautiful. Free appliance drop-off event, Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-off locations include the Pacific solid waste transfer station 4404 67th Pl. Long Beach, WA 98631 or Royal heights transfer station 876 SR 105 Raymond, WA 98577. For more information contact the Pacific County DSD at 360-642-9382 or www.co.pacific.wa.us
Spring plant sale
ASTORIA — The Master Gardeners have opened a virtual plant store at www.clatsopmastergardeners.org, where from now through May 20 the usual extensive variety of tomatoes, herbs, and other vegetables can be purchased online. All of the plants for sale are organic and have been selected by the Master Gardeners for their suitability to the Pacific Northwest and our coastal region. Plants purchased at the online store will be available for pick-up on Saturday, May 22, at Fernhill Holly Farms, 92668 Fern Hill Road, Astoria, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s Rummage sale and BBQ
SEAVIEW — St. Mary, Seaview, 4700 Pacific Hwy is having a rummage sale on Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods will be available for purchase. The Men’s Club will have a BBQ outside the social hall. Masks and social distancing required.
Smile Mobile Dental Clinic coming to Seaview
SEAVIEW — The SmileMobile dental clinic is coming to St. Mary Parish, 4700 Pacific Way Seaview, WA 98644, on May 24-27. Call 888-286-9105 to schedule your dental appointment. The dental team will see babies, children, teens and pregnant/postpartum people on Apple Health or uninsured.
Peace of Mind Highlights Mental Health Month
PENINSULA — Peace of Mind Pacific County offers a special monthly program on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. We will highlight the results of our project “Rock for Mental Health” and our contacts with local businesses and schools during May. POMPC is an all-volunteer peer-based group that focuses on support, recovery, and hope for people of all ages. You can find the Zoom ID for this free event by going to Facebook/peaceofmindpacificcounty, the website www.pompc.org, or emailing info@pompc.org.
Bayside Singers looks for more singers
PENINSULA — BSS, in existence since 2007, is looking for new singers! No audition required but a love of singing. Previous experience in a chorus and some ability to read music are, of course, helpful. Please call 642-2916 or 360-355-7863 for further information.
Words with friends
PENINSULA — Timberland Regional Library has partnered with the Peninsula Players for monthly after dinner story times for adults. In the virtual program, “Friends with Words,” seasoned theater actors will entertain and inspire with stories and poems that are close to their hearts. The Peninsula Players will present Friends with Words at 7 p.m. on May 27. Register online at events.TRL.org for the Zoom links. For questions, contact Amy Hitchcock at ahitchcock@trl.org
Timberline Library’s Story Trail
SOUTH BEND— In partnership with the City of South Bend, the South Bend Timberland Library has installed the StoryTrail along the Willapa Hills Trail, near the trailhead in South Bend. Walk the path and read about Pacific Northwest animals in Jennifer Blomgren’s Where Do I Sleep? A Pacific Northwest Lullaby. A StoryTrail is a fun and engaging way for families to combine a love of nature with a love of reading! The South Bend StoryTrail will be in place until May 31 when it will move on to its next location in Ilwaco.
Garlic festival Poster Contest
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce announces the opening of this year’s Garlic Festival Poster Contest. The contest is open to amateur artists of all ages working in all 2-D art media including photography. Deadline to drop off entry is Aug. 4 at the OPACC office (1715 Bay Ave, Ocean Park, Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m). Contest Guidelines and Entry Forms are available on the chamber’s website opwa.com, Northwest Garlic Festival Facebook page, or by emailing opchamber@opwa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.