Thursday,
Aug. 12
Pacific Transit’s board meeting
Pacific Transit System will hold its regular monthly board meeting Thursday, Aug. 12 starting at 9:30 a.m. A hearing will be held to hear public comment on Pacific Transit’s 6-Year Transportation Development Plan 2021-26 and 2020 Annual Report. A draft report of the TDP is posted on their website. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327 One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Friday, Aug. 13
PAA Summer Studio Tour
OYSTERVILLE — From Oysterville to Ilwaco, 22 of the Peninsula’s finest artists will open their studios to visitors for our Summer Studio Tour on Friday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See a remarkable array of hand-crafted items from metal art to glass mosaic, watercolor and acrylic paintings, pottery, jewelry, upcycled art and more. Just follow the Art Event signs to the various destinations. Maps are available at the Long Beach Visitor’s Bureau, BOLD Gallery, Ocean Park Area Chamber and Bay Avenue Gallery, or online at www.beachartist.org.
Saturday,
Aug. 14
Ilwaco High School Alumni Picnic/Gathering
ILWACO — The annual Ilwaco High School Alumni Picnic/Gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Peterson Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mark your calendars and let other IHS Alumni know that the picnic is back! Contact Mary Ann Aase Lee for more information at maryannlee@comcast.net.
Firefighters Fun Day
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Volunteer Firefighters are hosting a Firefighters Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Fire Station, 701 Washington Ave N. See Page B2 for details. The event will feature food, games, fun stories, station tours, fire truck rides for kids and general controlled mayhem and silliness! Plus all first responders are welcome. Team games will include: waterball, gurney races, bucket brigade, FF relay with specials including a ladder climb and bell, police marksman challenge benefiting Doug Sandell, Naselle Fire Chief and family and friends of Kenny Goff. Please use Stanley Field parking lots and street parking. For information contact: Fire Chief Kyle Jewell at 360-904-4605 or kjewell@longbeachwa.gov; Asst. Chief Matt Miller at 503-440-3902 or mmiller@longbeachwa.gov; or Capt Matt Bonney at 253-878-8569 or mbonney@longbeachwa.gov.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its General Assembly meeting on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the new South Bend School Cafeteria at 400 E. First Street in South Bend. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. The meeting is open to all tribal members and their immediate families. A sack lunch is provided this year. Masks are required to protect our youth that cannot be vaccinated yet, and our remaining community that is not vaccinated for other reasons. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Memorial Golf Tournament
LONG BEACH — The Men’s Club of St Mary Seaview will have the Mike Williams Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. It will two-man teams, nine-hole scramble at Peninsula Golf Course, 9604 Pacific Hwy, Long Beach. The cost is $50 per golfer includes The Cove Lunch. Hole sponsorships are $50. For more information call Greg at 360-901-7631 or Louise at 352-586-0082.
Woodfest
TOKELAND — On Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at the Tokeland Hotel there will be a Woodfest event beginning at 10 a.m. There will be live carving throughout the day, both days.
Future Events
Waste tire amnesty event
LONG BEACH — On Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a free tire drop-off event at the Pacific County Shop at 318 NE 2nd Street in Long Beach. Sponsored by the Washington Department of Ecology and Pacific County Community Development, the event is completely free; no fees will be charged. You must be a Pacific County resident to participate. Motorcycle, passenger vehicle and light truck tires only accepted, tires with rims are OK, and you must unload your own tires. Sorry, no tires from commercial businesses and no tractor, farm, or large truck tires. If you have more than 15 tires, please contact Travis, code enforcement officer at 360-875-9356 for pre-approval.
Naselle Timberland Library book sale
NASELLE — The Friends group of the Naselle Timberland Library is hosting a large book sale at the Appelo Archives Aug. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The sale will be in the parking lot of the Archives located at 1056 State Route 4 in Naselle. The proceeds from this sale will be used to fund projects that the regional library system encourages but does not financially support. A recent example is the Art Lab that ran for six weeks and was very popular. The Friends group and the Willapa Heritage foundation collaborated to fund that project. Readers in SW Washington and NW Oregon are invited to check out the hundreds of books available during this sale. Call 503-791-1606 with questions.
Annual local science conference resumes
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee will be hosting its annual Science Conference on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To RSVP, please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org, 360-875-6735 or pacificcountymrc.com. This event is free and will be followed by a locally sourced Seafood Dinner.
Sunday Afternoon Live is ‘live’ again
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live’s Season 18 is finally here, a year later than anticipated, due to the pandemic. Putting live performances in a local venue became a challenge when the historic Raymond Theatre had to be ruled out, for the time being, due to covid precautions. A search for a new place to host SAL events actually brought “new life” into the mix when New Life Fellowship made its facility available at 404 Commercial St., Raymond. Events will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door by cash or check only; there will be no credit card capability. Tickets also may be purchased in advance for $20. By mail, send a self-addressed stamped envelope and check payable to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend WA 98586. Other methods of purchase are by email, sal@reachone.com; by phone at 360-836-4419; and PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Season tickets still offer the best buy at $100 for seven performances, or a little over $14 per event. They may be purchased in advance.
