Juneteenth is a new free day in state parks
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced June 19 will be a Discover Pass free day. June 19 honors one of the most important days in Black American history. On Juneteenth, 1865, the Emancipation Proclamation was read to the enslaved people of Texas. This was the last state to have the proclamation read aloud. Though President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, slavery continued in Texas for two and a half years. The Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and DNR.
Timberland Regional Library summer program
PENINSULA — The summer library program is June 1-Aug. 31. All ages, birth through adults, are invited and welcome to participate. Stop by any library location and get a free book for participating to kick off the summer season. Call your local library or visit TRL.org/summer-library-program.
Plan to attend IHS Alumni Picnic/Gathering
ILWACO — The Annual Ilwaco High School Alumni Picnic/Gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Peterson Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please mark your calendars and let other IHS Alumni know that the picnic is back! Contact Mary Ann Aase Lee for more information at maryannlee@comcast.net.
Committee reviewing Solid Waste Management Plan
Pacific County Solid Waste Advisory Committee will hold a public workshop on June 24 at 3 p.m. The workshop will be conducted via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139 or 253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. The workshop will review of the Solid Waste Management Plan Update and revise as necessary. Pacific County will be systematically evaluating each component of the current SWMP and determining whether modifications are necessary. Additional workshops may be scheduled as necessary. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the county’s website: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Solid_Waste_Advisory_Committee.htm. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Al-Anon meets via Zoom
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meetings on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
