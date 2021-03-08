Ocean Park Eagles
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Eagles Aerie is back, Please call the lounge for hours. To celebrate, they will hold an open house on Saturday March 13. A complimentary turkey dinner will be available from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or until it is gone. Please call with any questions 360-665-6688.
Pacific Transit’s Monthly Board meeting
PENINSULA — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular board meeting on Thursday, March 11, via Zoom. Meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom meeting htts://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID 895 6115 4327 one tap mobile =12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
International Pie Day
OCEAN PARK — 3.14 is Pi, radius of a circle, and so March 14 is an esepcially great time for a slice of pie. Stop by the Peninsula Senior Activity Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and pick up a piece of pie for $2 a slice. Get a root beer float for $1. Just drive up to the front door and make your selection. Pie bakers are making some of your favorites. Maybe even get an extra slice for the next day!
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce
OCEAN PARK — On March 11, beginning at 8 a.m., Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce is meeting via zoom. State Representative District 19, Jim Walsh will participate in meeting. He will share legislative updates important to our county. Also to be discussed, OPACC 2021 Budget, the Nahcotta Post Office closure, daffodils and preliminary plans for a pop-up style art event. Visit opwa.com for the link to join the meeting or email opchamber@opwa.com. Public is welcome to attend.
Village Club to meet
OCEAN PARK — The Village Club will meet via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. on March 11. The meeting is open to the public. On the agenda is the daffodil video, a new way to handle our roadside trash program, the success of Neighbor to Neighbor, the Nahcotta Post Office and much more! Links to the meeting will be sent to members in this month's newsletter (check your spam box on Sunday night), on the OP Village Club Facebook page or by emailing opvillageclub@gmail.com. See you then and enjoy the north end villages daffodil video on the OPACC website: opwa.com.
Daylight Saving Time change
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. On Saturday evening, clocks need to “spring forward” one hour.
Al-Anon Meetings
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meetings on Long Beach Peninsula happen each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Laundry Love On Wednesdays
LONG BEACH — Laundry Love provides two loads of free washing and drying, plus soap and dryer sheets every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Long Beach Laundromat, 1607 Pacific Ave., Long Beach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.