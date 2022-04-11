OP Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber Meeting is April 14 at 8 a.m. All members and the public are invited the general membership chamber meeting. There will be an in person meeting at the PCFD#1 Fire Hall (26110 Ridge) and an online Zoom option. Here is the link to the meeting or check OPWA.COM https://tinyurl.com/2p876rpr. Guest speakers are Sheriff Robin Souvenir and Nancy Allen from Water Music Society. Nancy has a new garden tour to tell us about. Also on the agenda, the July 4th Community Picnic and Garlic Festival updates. Hope to see you there! For more information call: 360-270-0298 or email: opchamber@opwa.com.
Easter Egg Hunts
Rhett’s Ranch Fun
CHINOOK — On Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m., come to Rhett’s Ranch on Chinook Dike Road for an egg hunt, hot dog food cart, cotton candy, face painting, games, animals and more. Egg hunt times vary by age. Ages 0-3 at 11:30 a.m., 4-6 at 12:30 p.m., 7-9 at 1:30 p.m. and 10-plus at 2:30 p.m. Come early, to eat, play and hunt eggs.
Beach Barons Easter Egg Hunt
OCEAN PARK — The Beach Barons are hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at 10 a.m. at Wilson Field in Ocean Park.
Elks Egg Hunt
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Elks Lodge 1937 is hosting their annual Children’s Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 17 beginning at noon. The event will be hosted at the Culbertson Park in Long Beach. Attendees will lots of fun prizes and surprises.
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt/Auction
The South Pacific County Humane Society's Beach Pets Treasure Hunt/Online Auction begins on April 18 at noon. You can preview items that will be available for bidding now. Go to www.charityauction.bid/hunt or www.beachpets.com/events and plan your strategy.
Western Dance classes
KLIPSAN – Western dance classes are being offered the second and fourth Wednesdays during April and May, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21603 Pacific Way in Klipsan. You do not have to have a partner to participate. Each person simply follows prearranged steps that repeat. The first class will be the Cowboy Cha Cha and the Ten Step. Depending on interest, classes will continue in the Fall. The cost is a $1 donation to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. If you have questions call Joe and Margie Mraz, instructors at 425-429-0915.
Community Beach Cleanup
PENINSULA — April 23 is Earth Day and there will be a community beach cleanup. Meet Grass Roots Garbage Gang volunteers at any major beach approach starting at 9 a.m. This beach cleanup is in conjunction with the Washington Coast Savers state wide beach cleanup. Winter tides deposit tons of trash on our beach and the beach needs our help. We are always looking for groups to adopt a stretch of beach to clean during regular cleanups. If you have questions or your group is ready to join email join@ourbeach.org If you are an individual looking for a group we will gladly connect you with a good fit. For more information go to ourbeach.org.
Support West End Food Pantry
ROSBURG — On April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a super sale to support the West End Food Pantry at Johnson Park (old Rosburg School). Come shop and find outstanding deals on outstanding items. Plus there is still some space available to rent tables. Rental for first table is $15; additional tables $10. For space reservation call Denise Blanchard at 360-355-0472 or Shonda Ware at 360-465-2722. The West End Food Pantry distributes food items at Johnson Park each Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a growing number of local families in need.
The Invasion of Green Crabs
ASTORIA — Join Alex Stote and David Beugli for a discussion about the impacts of the European green crab, efforts to monitor population abundances, and beginning a large-scale trapping and removal program. The European green crab (Carcinus maenas) is considered one of the world’s worst invasive species and is often termed a global invader. The 7 p.m. presentation, set for Thursday, April 28, takes place in the Lovell Showroom at the Fort George Brewery. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those wanting to purchase dinner or beverages before the event. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Spring Garden Tour
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Spring Garden Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 21. Four of the five gardens have never been on a garden tour before. This tour is a major fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations: The Oysterville Community Club and the Water Music Society. The Oysterville Community Club is raising funds for major repairs and day-to-day maintenance on the 1907 historic Oysterville School House, which will be open for visits on the day of the tour. Water Music Society has been providing entertainment of the highest quality and variety for over 35 years. Since 2013, WMS has dedicated time and energy toward being a major fund-raising agent in support of music programs within our schools. Tickets are $50 each. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Online ticket sales will begin on April 10 at Brown Paper Tickets. (Trade in your printed Brown Paper Ticket at Bay Avenue Gallery a week before the event for a Tour Map — this map is your admission ticket to each garden). For more information or questions visit www.facebook.com/MusicintheGardensTour or contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.
Master Gardener Home and Garden Show
ELMA — The 20th annual Home and Garden Show presented by the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The expo will feature both vendors from the home-improvement world and garden vendors, who will bring fresh ideas for this year’s planting season. The Master Gardeners will feature flowering plants at their booth. A premier Sunday appearance (noon on Sunday) will be Marianne Binetti Long will talk about “The Heavenly H Plants: How to Grow and Use Hydrangeas, Hellebores and Heucheras in Western Washington Gardens.”
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
