Wednesday, Feb. 26
Introduction to Census
PACIFIC COUNTY — On Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., come to the Naselle Timberland Library at 4 Parpala Road for an introduction to the census. Learn why the census is important, and how you can be part of this effort. An additional workshop will be offered on March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street. For more information go to 2020census.gov.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 through April 15. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Willapa On Tap
LONG BEACH — Willapa on Tap, a lecture series designed to connect the public with the science of Willapa Bay’s ecology returns. This free event will be held at the Adrift Hotel & Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Feb. 27. There will be talks from three local experts Regan McNatt, Jim Sayce and Dr. Jen Zaman. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and cider will be available. Willapa on Tap is a good venue to learn about the environmental issues in and around Willapa Bay. The information is presented in layman terms. For additional information visit www.friendsofWillaparefuge.org or contact Cathy Cruikshank at 360-434-1232 or Jackie Ferrier 360-484-3482.
Village Club Membership
OCEAN PARK — Village Club announces the “books are open” for 2020 membership renewal and new membership applications. Serving the unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach areas, residents, property owners and business owners as well as organizations based in those areas are invited to join. Membership forms are available on Village Club’s Facebook page — OP Village Club — under files, or you may email opvillageclub@gmail.com to have one sent to you. Not into the electronic world? Mail: Village Club, P.O. Box 162, Ocean Park, WA 98640 to request an application. Dedicated to “improving the quality of life in our villages,” the group also serves as a united voice in matters of concern. Annual fees are $5 individual, $10 family or business. Meetings are open to the public and held the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., at Fire District #1 Hall in Ocean Park. Come be part of the solution and enjoy those daffodils! Call 360-270-0298 with questions.
Friday, Feb. 28
Free Swing Dancing
LONG BEACH — There will be free dance classes every Friday at 4 p.m. downstairs at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road. All ages are welcome. No partner is necessary. Call 360-665-0022.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Republican Caucus
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Republican Party is holding two ‘pooled’ precinct caucuses at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 29. Republicans will meet for the purpose of discussing party platform and resolutions. They will also be electing delegates to the Pacific County Convention. You must be registered to vote in Pacific County to participate, sign an oath that you will not participate or vote in another party’s caucus or primary election and attend your precinct location. Bring photo ID and your voter card. Contact Nansen Malin, Pacific Republican Chair, 360-642-2444 for information or email pacificgop@gmail.com or www.pacificgop.com. North end Precincts: Baleville, Bay Center, Eklund Park, Frances Lebam, Menlo Firdale, Nemah, North Cove, North River, Raymond W2, R, Raymond W3 R, Smith Creek, South Bend 1R, South Bend 3R, South Bend 2R, South Fork, Willapa, Raymond W1 P1, Raymond W1 P2, Raymond W1 P3, Raymond W2, Raymond W3, South Bend 1, South Bend 2, South Bend 3. Location: First Baptist Church, 210 Broadway, South Bend South end Precincts: Chinook, Ilwaco 1 rural, Ilwaco 2 rural, Klipsan, Nahcotta, Naselle, Ocean Park 1, Ocean Park 2, Oysterville, Pioneer, Pioneer 2, Seaview 1, Seaview 2, Ilwaco City, Long Beach City. Location: Long Beach Train Depot, 1023 3rd Street NW, Long Beach
Free tax help
RAYMOND — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Raymond Timberland Library, at 507 Duryea St., on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 through April 11. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-942-2408.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1977 animated film, “The Rescuers,” starring Zsa Zsa Gabor; and on the second screen will be the classic 2007 film, “The Bucket List,” starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, March 1
Ferry down for maintenance
CATHLEMET — The ferry Oscar B is out of service until March 4 for maintenance. During the drydock work, crews will be some painting, replace anti-corrosion zinc plates, inspect shafts and other maintenance work. If you have questions call the ferry information line at 360-795-7867.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, March 2
Quilt Block Challenge
MENLO — Once again, the Willapa Harbor Quilters will sponsor a sewing challenge during the Pacific County Fair. The 2020 challenge is for a 12.5-inch unfinished quilt block in red, white and blue, in 100% cotton cloth. Makers of the top three blocks will receive cash prizes of $20, $15 and $10 from the quilt guild. Winners are selected by popular vote during the fair. The challenge, while sponsored by the quilt guild, is open to anyone; guild membership is not a requirement. Contest entries will be accepted at the same time as all sewing and needlework entries for the fair on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the fairgrounds sewing building. The quilters have presented patriotic quilts to approximately 150 local veterans in the past five years. Recipient veterans are invited to receive their quilts during guild meetings, if they wish, when they can share some of their military experience with the quilters. The personal stories of military service are rewarding for the quilters. Questions about the challenge, or Willapa Harbor Quilters, may be directed to Beth Gill, president, at 360-660-0036.
Story Slam ‘Life Changing’
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, holds the seventh of a nine-week live storytelling competition. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., on March 2 at North Beach Tavern, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Workers Tavern, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Maggie’s on the Prom, the theme will be “Life Changing.” Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night, based on the guidelines of the competition. The Grand Slam will be judged by a panel of judges. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291 , North Beach Tavern at 360-642-2302.
Tuesday, March 3
Pour Painting for Kids
RAYMOND — From 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3, come to the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street for “Pour Painting for Kids.” Attendees will create an original painting using acrylic paint, some basic tools and random luck. Materials provided while supplies last. Call 360-942-2408 for information.
Movie Nights
NASELLE — Each Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Naselle Timberland Library, teens and adults are invited to enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular release movies. The movies may be PG-13 rated, suitable for teen or adult audiences. The Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library provides the popcorn. You can call 360-484-3877 to learn what movie will be shown.
Wednesday, March 4
Explore the world
OCEAN PARK — From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., each Wednesday, school aged children, six to 11 years old, are invited to come explore the world, with a different project each week. Activities can include robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is drop-in program, come when you can and stay as long as you want. Call 360-665-4184 for information.
Future Events
Writers Weekend At the Beach
OCEAN PARK — The Writers Weekend at the Beach is back on March 6 through March 8! This event is a great time to fellowship together and talk writing again. The reunion will be held at the Ocean Park Methodist Campground. There will be a presentation from Nick Harrison, a literary agency and author, plus hands-on writing workshops, the famous limerick contact, a critique session, lots of sharing, singing and great food. Or, you can simply enjoy quiet writing time. The cost is $150 which includes two night accommodations and four meals, plus all the sessions. Contact Julie Zander at wwabreunion2020@gmail.com for more details and reservations.
Coastal Celtic Music Festival
PENINSULA — March 6 through 8 is the Coastal Celtic Music Festival which will be held at four different venues on the Peninsula. From the Shelburne Inn, to the Peninsula Arts Center, to the Chautauqua Lodge and on to the Crown Alley Irish Pub in Klipsan, it will be music non-stop. Go to coastal Celtic music festival for concert schedules. You can get your tickets at Brownpapertickets.com.
Antique & Vintage Fair coming
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa will be re-opening for the season with their annual Antique & Vintage Fair beginning March 6. Vendors wanted. If you have items that could be considered antique or vintage that you would like to sell, please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com for information. Various sized tables and spaces will be available. Sellers and consignors do not need to be present at the sale to participate. This is a three-day event occurring from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday March 6, Saturday March 7, and Sunday March 8. The event will be held at Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, in Skamokawa. For more information or to sign up call 360-795-3007; email fos1894@gmail.com or stop by at 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.
Community hope event
OCEAN PARK — The fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner presented by Peace of Mind Pacific County and sponsored by Molina Healthcare is Monday, March 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Way in Ocean Park. There will also be a Children’s Art Show, Silent Auction (our only auction this year), entertainment and more. Enjoy spaghetti with vegan and gluten free options also with salad, pasta, dessert and beverage. This event is free but donations are appreciated. Reservations welcome. To RSVP or get additional information please email: info@pompc.org or call 360-642-3448, or visit www.pompc.org. Delivery available by suggested donation of $5 Peace of Mind Pacific County is a registered 501c3 non-profit. All donations are tax deductible. FEIN: 81-4879597
Peninsula Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl., Seaview at 1 p.m., March 9, celebrating their 25th Annual Quilt Show. All quilters are invited to attend this fun meeting. Please bring a dessert to share and come enjoy the fun. Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Friends of Naselle Library
NASELLE — The Friends of the Naselle Library meet from 6 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday March 10 to elect officers. Join others and help plan library events and activities. The Friends help with funding of various Library programs, children and adult. For further information call 360-484-3877.
Ilwaco Merchants meeting
ILWACO — From 8 to 9:15 a.m. on March 11 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street, Ilwaco Merchants Association members will meet. The guest speaker is Kari Borgen, publisher of Coast Weekend and more. There will information on upcoming events. Guests are welcome. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Orcas of the Oregon Coast
ASTORIA — The Southern Resident orca community is one of the most endangered populations of whales in the world. Whale and Dolphin Conservation is dedicated to their protection and ensuring the Southern Residents share our coast for generations to come. On March 12, beginning at 7 p.m., Colleen Weiler will discuss how these orcas are connected to Oregon and explain ways in which Oregonians can help. The presentation takes place at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Nature Matters, a lively conversation about the intersection of nature and culture, takes place on the second Thursday of each month from October through May. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
IHS Band Hosts Mattress Fundraiser
LONG BEACH — Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Now is the time. The Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band will host their second annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hilltop Middle School Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/beds4ilwaco2. There will be 25-plus mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band benefits from every purchase. Contact Dennis.Mock@cfsbeds.com or call 503-572-7440 for more information.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
ILWACO — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at an early starting time of 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 115 Lake St SE, in Ilwaco. The meeting is open to all tribal members and will be followed by a potluck lunch and storytelling. Please bring a prepared item for the potluck, and a story to share! If you have questions please call 360-875-6670.
Sherry Wiss heart transplant fundraiser
NEMAH — On March 14 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Nemah Community Center, Highway 101, Nemah, there will be a Spaghetti Feed/Silent Auction to assist Sherry Wiss with costs associated with her heart transplant. Dinner is $10 per person or $20 per family. Plus there will be a silent auction from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available with the drawing at 5:30 p.m. Anyone wanting to donate to the silent auction or have any questions is welcome to call Debbie Wiss at 360-208-3558. Any and all help is welcome.
Vegetable gardens in containers
OCEAN PARK — Garden author Maggie Stuckey returns to the Ocean Park Library with her popular class on growing a bountiful vegetable garden in containers on Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Maggie will cover types of containers, soil, watering, fertilizing, pest control, and more, answering questions along the way. In the second half of the program, Maggie will create a small container garden featuring one or more herbs, vegetables, and edible flowers. Everyone in the audience will be entered into a drawing and one lucky person gets to take the finished garden home. Come celebrate the First Day of Spring and learn how to grow your own healthy food in containers. Autographed copies of Maggie’s best-selling book, The Bountiful Container, will be available for purchase. Call 360-665-4184 if you have questions.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — Peninsula Quilt Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Quilt Show from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets will be available for the beautiful prize quilt, “By the Sea.” Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
‘A Bag Full of Miracles’
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players will present “A Bag Full of Miracles,” at the playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco, at 7 p.m., March 20, 21, 28, 29 and April 3 and 4. This is a three-act musical comedy. The gala reception is is opening night, March 20 at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are just $15 and available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco and at the door if available.
Treasures in Time AAUW Tea
LONG BEACH — American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present Treasures of Time, an Historical Afternoon Tea Theater (and silent auction) at the Elks Lodge in Long Beach on Saturday, March 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per adult/$10 for children 12 years and under and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Long Beach Pharmacy in Long Beach, and Olde Towne Trading Post Café in Ilwaco or send a check to AAUW, P.O. Box 1534, Ocean Park 98640 to be received no later than March 14. If you have question call 360-642-3076.
Eats, Arts & Adventures
CHINOOK — On March 28 beginning at 5 p.m., the Peninsula Rotary’s annual event has a new name and a new location. The event will be held in the Chinook School Event Center. This year’s theme is “A Night in Old Havana.” There will be silent and live auctions, raffles, prizes, Games, music, Cuban nibbles, refreshments and dinner. Tropicana Club attire is encouraged but not required. To learn more and buy tickets, click on the link to the Rotary website https://beachrotary.org/service-projects/eats-arts-adventures/.
Free CERT Training in Ocean Park
SOUTH BEND – Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course in Ocean Park at the Pacific County Fire District #1 Station located at 26110 Ridge Avenue, Ocean Park. Training will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 28, March 29, April 4 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. The CERT program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation. CERT members receive 29 hours of initial training provided free of charge. The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first three days and practical exercises during the last day. Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend. To register or for more information, contact Scott McDougall at 360-875-9338 or 360-642-9338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us, or PCSO Volunteer Coordinator Howard Chang at pcsovc@co.pacific.wa.us.
SKYWARN Weather Spotter Training
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is hosting the National Weather Service as they present a SKYWARN weather spotter training class Monday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The emphasis of the effort is often focused on the storm spotter, an individual who takes a position near their community and reports wind gusts, hail size, rainfall, and cloud formations that could signal a developing tornado. Another part of SKYWARN is the receipt and effective distribution of National Weather Service information. Pacific County is served by the Portland Forecast Office. The training will cover basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report, how to report information and basic severe weather safety. The class is free and will last approximately two hours. If you have any questions please contact PCEMA Director Scott McDougall at 360-875-93338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us.
Is Art in Your Future?
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association awards an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Ocean Beach or Naselle-Grays River School districts, or a home-schooled student. Graduating seniors with an interest is furthering their art education are eligible and are urged to contact their school scholarship director and ask about the possibility of applying for this scholarship. The scholarship is not restricted to college bound students, any graduate interested in pursuing further arts education through workshops, apprenticeships, or college classes may apply. Scholarship funds can be used for payment of classes or for art equipment or supplies. Selection is based on the required student essay, letters of recommendations, minimum grade point average, submitted art portfolio and an interview. Student art work is reviewed at the interview. Application deadline is April 21. Interviews take place in May. To receive an application packet or for more information, email us at h.marston@hotmail.com with PAA Scholarship in the subject line.
NW Garlic Festival Poster Contest
OCEAN PARK — It is time to start thinking about the new poster for this year’s Garlic Festival. The contest is open to the public, artists of all ages, amateur and professional may apply. Submissions must be 2-D and may be no larger than 11x17 inches. All art media are accepted including photography. Work must be original and will be a limited edition, signed printing of 100. Your submitted art should be unframed (please protect art in a sleeve, folder or such) and do not sign your artwork. Artists may submit up to two pieces. Submissions are to be dropped off by May 8 at the Chamber Office: 1715 Bay Ave, #1, Ocean Park. The winning poster will be selected by an impartial panel, with the winner notified by May 12. The winning artist receives $150 cash prize and the gift of two posters. The winning artwork should best illustrate the spirit and essence of this long-standing festival. If you have questions email opchamber@opwa.com or call 360-665-4448.
