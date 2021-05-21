Words with friends
PENINSULA — Timberland Regional Library has partnered with the Peninsula Players for monthly after dinner story times for adults. In the virtual program, “Friends with Words,” seasoned theater actors will entertain and inspire us with stories and poems that are close to their hearts. The Peninsula Players will present Friends with Words at 7 p.m. on May 27. Register online at events.TRL.org for the Zoom links. For answer to questions, contact Amy Hitchcock at ahitchcock@trl.org
Al-Anon meets via Zoom
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meetings on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
The Smile Mobile Dental Clinic coming to Seaview
SEAVIEW— The SmileMobile dental clinic is coming to St. Mary Parish, 4700 Pacific Way Seaview, WA 98644, on May 24-27. Please call 888-286-9105 to schedule your dental appointment. The dental team will see babies, children, teens and pregnant/postpartum people on Apple Health or uninsured.
Free Native Plant Lecture
PENINSULA — Native plants and invasive species lecture via zoom, Thursday May 27 at 6 p.m.: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92606358292?pwd=dEJqUlcxN1d4MTlBODdjM2RpNm1CUT09. Meeting ID: 926 0635 8292. Password 220494. Presentation sponsored by the Clastop County Master Gardener Association.
American Legion Memorial Day tour
The American Legion will be touring our local memorials and cemeteries on Monday May 31. Times and locations: 8 a.m. Surfside Memorial; 8:30 a.m. Oysterville Cemetery; 9 a.m. Ocean Park Cemetery; 10 a.m. Lone Fir Cemetery; 11 a.m. Ilwaco Cemetery; and 11:30 a.m. Black Lake Memorial. A lunch will be served at noon for all veterans and their families at the Long Beach Elks.
Peninsula Senior Activity Center sale
OCEAN PARK — After so many months without our great garage sales, the senior center is finally holding its annual Memorial Day Garage Sale. "Despite all of the closures, donations continued to pour in and we are fully stocked with lots of great buys!" The sale is set for May 28, 29, 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 21603 O Ln, Ocean Park. Also, a taco salad lunch will be available to keep attendees going on Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Smile Mobile Dental Clinic coming to Seaview
SEAVIEW — The SmileMobile dental clinic is coming to St. Mary Parish, 4700 Pacific Way Seaview, May 24-27. Call 888-286-9105 to schedule a dental appointment. The dental team will see babies, children, teens and pregnant/postpartum people on Apple Health or uninsured.
Bayside Singers looks for more singers
PENINSULA — BSS, in existence since 2007, is looking for new singers! No audition required but a love of singing. Previous experience in a chorus and some ability to read music are, of course, helpful. Please call 642-2916 or 360-355-7863 for further information.
Pacific County Planning Commission meeting cancelled
SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Planning Commission has cancelled the public meeting that was to be held via zoom on June 3, at 6 p.m. The next scheduled meeting will be held on July 1 at 6 p.m., or via zoom. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586 or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Garlic festival Poster Contest
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce announces the opening of this year’s Garlic Festival Poster Contest. The contest is open to amateur artists of all ages working in all 2-D art media including photography. Deadline to drop off entry is Aug. 4 at the OPACC office (1715 Bay Ave, Ocean Park, Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m). Contest Guidelines and Entry Forms are available on the chamber’s website opwa.com, Northwest Garlic Festival Facebook page, or by emailing opchamber@opwa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.