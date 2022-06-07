Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
ILWACO — On June 9 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Ilwaco Timberland Library at 158 First Ave North in Ilwaco, there will be a Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group meeting. This is an opportunity to share experiences, offer and receive support, exchange ideas including: self-care strategies, making time for yourself, how trauma affects families, family resilience, parenting skills and tips and more. This group is a collaboration between the school-based therapy team and Willapa Behavioral Health. Please RSVP by calling or texting Laura Yoder at 360-227-1651 or yoderl@willapabh.org.
Ocean Park Area Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber will meet June 9 starting at 8 a.m., with all members and the public to attend. The meeting is a hybrid, in person at the PCFD#1 Fire Hall (26110 Ridge) and online via Zoom. Here is the link to the meeting or check OPWA.com — tinyurl.com/56hrcuxb Meeting ID: 892 2665 0989 Passcode: 690155 Discussion to include: what material should be covered in the upcoming safety forum the chamber will be hosting; discussion about the possibility of our area being a state designated Creative District; Fourth of July events and reminders; Garlic Festival. Also to be discussed, where to find information on the OBSD redistricting proposal. For more information visit: opwa.com, call: 360-665-4448 or email: opchamber@opwa.com.
Ocean Beach Options Academy graduation
LONG BEACH — OBOA Graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at Veteran’s Field, 111 3rd St SE, Long Beach. (Long Beach Gym is the rain-out option.)
BIG Moving Sale
LONG BEACH — There will be a big moving sale at 6603 Fawn Lane #19, Long Beach, on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. No early birds. CASH ONLY, please.
Ilwaco and Naselle High School graduations
ILWACO and NASELLE — IHS Graduation is set for Saturday, June 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peterson Field at the school. (Aase Gym is the rain-out option.) NHS Graduation is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at the school at 793 State Route 4.
Waikiki Beach Concert Series begins
CAPE D — Music and great memories await you this summer! Enjoy performances by a wide variety of musical backgrounds and styles at Waikiki Beach in beautiful Cape Disappointment State Park. On Saturday, June 11 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Waikiki Beach Concert will feature Los Directores Come enjoy vivacious Latin American music from Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America at the Waikiki Beach Amphitheater
Ilwaco Musical Show
ILWACO — Peninsula Players and director Barb Bate are presenting, “An Hour of Musical Delights,” at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12, at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St. SE in Ilwaco. Included are favorite songs from past musicals such as “Camelot” and “Annie Get Your Gun,” plus two selections from the March 2022 musical “A Bag Full of Miracles.” Also on the program are selections from Fred Carter, Janet Clark, and dancers Pepper Weldon and Lyla Inskeep. The audience will help round out the program with a brief singalong. Donations from this show help Peninsula Players with repairs to the south side of the Playhouse. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and refreshments will be available. Masks are requested. Information at bategofish@gmail.com or 360-244-5566.
“Showstoppers”
ILWACO — Beach Ballet students will present “Showstoppers” at 6 p.m. Friday June 16 and 2 p.m. Saturday June 17 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. Summer dance camp and evening intensive classes run July 5 through July 21 featuring ballet, lyrical, jazz, tap, acro, musical theater and crafts. A showcase event will be held at 6 p.m. July 21. The studio is at 811 Pacific Ave. S. in Long Beach. For details, email beachballet98631@gmail.com.
Vespers returning to Oysterville Church
OYSTERVILLE — Vespers are returning to the Oysterville Church on Sunday, June 19, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Oysterville moment, and sermon will be by Steve Kovach. The Oyster Crackers will perform. This is a casual event in a beautiful setting. All are welcome.
Chinook School Friends meeting
CHINOOK — Friends of the Chinook School will hold its annual membership meeting on June 21, at 7 p.m., at the Historic Chinook School Community Bldg., 810 SR 101, Chinook. The agenda will include a report of the past year’s activities and the election of directors of FOCS. If you have questions please email aleelarimore@gmail.com or call (360) 244-3627.
Insight For Elders
KLIPSAN — The topic of the next Insight for Elders is, “Putting the Story Back in History: Sharing your personal history with your children, grandchildren and significant others.” The lecture will be held at the Peninsula Senior Center at 21603 O Street in Klipsan on Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Popular local historian, Sydney Stevens, will be the featured speaker Her topic, which she describes as “near and dear to her heart,” is Putting the Story Back in History. “When you think about it,” says Stevens, “our history is just a collection of stories. It’s not the headlines in the newspapers or the latest happenings told in the social media. Our history is a composite of the experiences of our ancestors, the stories that have come to us over time, told and retold by the elders of the community, and eventually preserved in written form.” Stevens laments the gradual decline of the storytelling tradition. “I’m eager to share some exciting ways to put the stories back in our own hiSTORY,” she says. According to Tony Pfannenstiel, organizer of the Insight for Elders series, “This is a fabulous opportunity to learn from an expert! We all have stories to tell and whether you want to capture your history for posterity or for the amusement of your grandchildren, Sydney will share some tricks that will make storytelling and preserving personal history fun for all of us! You will not want to miss this fabulous opportunity to learn how to share your personal history. See you there!” For information contact Tony Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.
