Dunes Pool open
OCEAN PARK — The Dunes Pool is open to the local community. This is in large part due to a partnership with The Verna Oller Aquatic Trust who has supported us by sponsoring a local lifeguard certification class along with some needed facility repairs, allowing us to accelerate our timeline on re-opening to our local community. Hours are Tuesday and Thursdays: Water exercise 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.; Arthritis class 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Lap Swim 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Fridays: Open Family Swim 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The hope is to expand this schedule and programming as we head into the summer, along with the addition of youth swim lessons. Please check their website and Facebook for updates to our schedule and programs as we continue to expand these opportunities.
Herrera Beutler hosting telephone town hall
VANCOUVER — Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will host a live telephone town hall on Wednesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365. Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.
Insight for Elders
KLIPSAN — The topic of the next Insight for Elders is, “Putting the Story Back in History: Sharing your personal history with your children, grandchildren and significant others.” The lecture will be held at the Peninsula Senior Center at 21603 O Street in Klipsan on Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Popular local historian, Sydney Stevens, will be the featured speaker Her topic, which she describes as “near and dear to her heart,” is Putting the Story Back in History. “When you think about it,” says Stevens, “our history is just a collection of stories. It’s not the headlines in the newspapers or the latest happenings told in the social media. Our history is a composite of the experiences of our ancestors, the stories that have come to us over time, told and retold by the elders of the community, and eventually preserved in written form.” Stevens laments the gradual decline of the storytelling tradition. “I’m eager to share some exciting ways to put the stories back in our own hiSTORY,” she says. According to Tony Pfannenstiel, organizer of the Insight for Elders series, “This is a fabulous opportunity to learn from an expert! We all have stories to tell and whether you want to capture your history for posterity or for the amusement of your grandchildren, Sydney will share some tricks that will make storytelling and preserving personal history fun for all of us! You will not want to miss this fabulous opportunity to learn how to share your personal history. See you there!” For information contact Tony Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.
