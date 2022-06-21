FAFF hosts ‘Juhannus’
NASELLE — The Finnish-American Folk Festival and Naselle Archives Center are sponsoring a mid-summer event, “Juhannus” on Friday, June 24 at the Naselle Community Center at 14 Parpala Road, Naselle. Travis Boggs, local caterer from “Country Catering” and wife Jennifer Boggs, will be providing a delicious salmon dinner or cheeseburger dinner of your choice. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with your choice of either salmon or cheeseburger with roasted potatoes, macaroni salad, beet root salad, coffee or lemonade. The salmon dinner is $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door. The cheeseburger meal is $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door. The Appelo Archives Center will be providing a wonderful beer garden outside with spirits also available. Performers include Kathi Huhtaluhta, a vocalist/composer and musician of Finnish/Sami decent who lives in Tucson. She has written, composed and performed music in different languages including Spanish, Finnish and Turkish. Kathi began performing traditional styles of Sami music in collaboration with Native American flute player Marvin Todacheenie. Marvin Todacheenie is of Navajo descent. He is a 4th generation flute carver, artisan and craftsman, continuing the tradition of his people. Marvin crafts native drums and jewelry in ways handed down to him through generations. He is a world-renowned flute player. He shares his beautiful songs and the music of his native culture on the flutes that he himself carved. Their collaboration and blend of Native American flute and original folk music is a magical combination. Please go to the link included for more info and pre-sale information: appeloarchives.org.
Insight For Elders: Personal history
KLIPSAN — The topic of the next Insight for Elders is, “Putting the Story Back in History: Sharing your personal history with your children, grandchildren and significant others.” The lecture will be held at the Peninsula Senior Center at 21603 O Street in Klipsan on Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Popular local historian, Sydney Stevens, will be the featured speaker Her topic, which she describes as “near and dear to her heart,” is Putting the Story Back in History. “When you think about it,” says Stevens, “our history is just a collection of stories. It’s not the headlines in the newspapers or the latest happenings told in the social media. Our history is a composite of the experiences of our ancestors, the stories that have come to us over time, told and retold by the elders of the community, and eventually preserved in written form.” Stevens laments the gradual decline of the storytelling tradition. “I’m eager to share some exciting ways to put the stories back in our own hiSTORY,” she says. According to Tony Pfannenstiel, organizer of the Insight for Elders series, “This is a fabulous opportunity to learn from an expert! We all have stories to tell and whether you want to capture your history for posterity or for the amusement of your grandchildren, Sydney will share some tricks that will make storytelling and preserving personal history fun for all of us! You will not want to miss this fabulous opportunity to learn how to share your personal history. See you there!” For information contact Tony Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.
AlAnon meetings
AlAnon is open to any adult, the only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets each Monday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. For information contact Barb B at (360) 244- 5566. The Other AlAnon Family Group meets on ZOOM Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a ZOOM invite email dbelais@yahoo.com or call (503) 318-6608.
Artisan Fair
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 and 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at 3322 School Road in Oysterville with baked goods and hotdogs plus artists showing pottery, garden art, upcycled art, fiber art, glass mosaics jewelry, cards, paintings, prints, art T-shirts, stained glass, hand-made soaps, windchimes and woodcarvings. Music will be provided by Double J and the Boys, Millionth Street, Steve Frost, Peninsula Guitar Trio, Kurt Smith. Bette Lu Krause and Larkin Stentz.
Community Picnic
OCEAN PARK — The public is invited to the Ocean Park Area Community Picnic on Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheldon Park. Here’s what you need to know, bring your own picnic and bring your own chairs and tables or picnic blankets. Don’t bring grills or Fido. Decorate your picnic spot for a chance to win a prize. At 1 p.m., a children’s parade will wind throughout the picnic grounds ... kids are invited to dress up and be the stars of the show. There will have some rock painting and pickle ball demonstrations. There will be a Corn Hole game set up and wonderful raffle baskets to take a chance on for only $1 a ticket (a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a children’s group). Best of all, there will be your family and friends, gathered together for a relaxed celebration of our country’s birth. Sheldon Park is directly across from Ocean Park Elementary, on Vernon. If you have questions or even more importantly if want to volunteer, call the OPACC office 360-665-4448.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.