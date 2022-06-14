'Showstoppers'
ILWACO — Beach Ballet students will present “Showstoppers” at 6 p.m. Friday June 16 and 2 p.m. Saturday June 17 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. Summer dance camp and evening intensive classes run July 5 through July 21 featuring ballet, lyrical, jazz, tap, acro, musical theater and crafts. A showcase event will be held at 6 p.m. July 21. The studio is at 811 Pacific Ave. S. in Long Beach. For details, email beachballet98631@gmail.com.
Vespers resume in Oysterville
OYSTERVILLE — Vespers are returning to the Oysterville Church on Sunday, June 19, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Oysterville moment, and sermon will be by Steve Kovach. The Oyster Crackers will perform. This is a casual event in a beautiful setting. All are welcome.
Chinook School Friends meeting
CHINOOK — Friends of the Chinook School will hold its annual membership meeting on June 21, at 7 p.m., at the Historic Chinook School Community Bldg., 810 SR 101, Chinook. The agenda will include a report of the past year's activities and the election of directors of FOCS. If you have questions please email aleelarimore@gmail.com or call 360-244-3627.
FAFF hosts 'Juhannus'
NASELLE — The Finnish-American Folk Festival and Naselle Archives Center are sponsoring a mid-summer event, “Juhannus” on Friday, June 24 at the Naselle Community Center at 14 Parpala Road, Naselle. Travis Boggs, local caterer from “Country Catering” and wife Jennifer Boggs, will be providing a delicious salmon dinner or cheeseburger dinner of your choice. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with your choice of either salmon or cheese-burger with roasted potatoes, macaroni salad, beet root salad, coffee or lemonade. The salmon dinner is $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door. The cheeseburger meal is $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door. The Appelo Archives Center will be providing a wonderful beer garden outside with spirits also available. Performers include Kathi Huhtaluhta, a vocalist/composer and musician of Finnish/Sami decent who lives in Tucson. She has written, composed and performed music in different languages including Spanish, Finnish and Turkish. Kathi began performing traditional styles of Sami music in collaboration with Native American flute player Marvin Todacheenie, who is of Navajo descent. He is a fourth generation flute carver, artisan and craftsman, continuing the tradition of his people. Marvin crafts native drums and jewelry in ways handed down to him through generations. He is a world-renowned flute player. He shares his beautiful songs and the music of his native culture on the flutes that he himself carved. Their collaboration and blend of Native American flute and original folk music is a magical combination. Please go to the link included for more info and pre-sale information: appeloarchives.org.
Insight For Elders
KLIPSAN — The topic of the next Insight for Elders is, “Putting the Story Back in History: Sharing your person-al history with your children, grandchildren and significant others.” The lecture will be held at the Peninsula Senior Center at 21603 O Street in Klipsan on Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Popular local historian, Sydney Stevens, will be the featured speaker Her topic, which she describes as "near and dear to her heart," is Putting the Story Back in History. "When you think about it," says Stevens, "our history is just a collection of stories. It's not the headlines in the newspapers or the latest happenings told in the social media. Our history is a composite of the experiences of our ancestors, the stories that have come to us over time, told and retold by the elders of the community, and eventually preserved in written form." Stevens laments the gradual decline of the storytelling tradition. "I'm eager to share some exciting ways to put the stories back in our own hiSTORY," she says. According to Tony Pfannenstiel, organizer of the Insight for Elders series, “This is a fabulous opportunity to learn from an expert! We all have stories to tell and whether you want to capture your history for posterity or for the amusement of your grandchildren, Sydney will share some tricks that will make storytelling and preserving personal history fun for all of us! You will not want to miss this fabulous opportunity to learn how to share your personal history. See you there!” For information contact Tony Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.
Artisan Fair
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 and 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at 3322 School Road in Oysterville with baked goods and hotdogs plus artists showing pottery, garden art, upcycled art, fiber art, glass mosaics jewelry, cards, paintings, prints, art T-shirts, stained glass, hand-made soaps, windchimes and woodcarvings. Music will be provided by Double J and the Boys, Millionth Street, Steve Frost, Peninsula Guitar Trio, Kurt Smith. Bette Lu Krause and Larkin Stentz.
