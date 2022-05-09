Mental Health Awareness
PACIFIC COUNTY — After a long delay, Peace of Mind Pacific County celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month in May with an array of special events. Starting Wednesday, May 11, at 11 a.m., the first Weekly Wellness Walk begins in front of Golden Sands Assisted Living, 21608 O Lane in Ocean Park. Find more info at 360-244-5566. Also on May 11, the Men’s Peer Support Group gathers at 2:15 p.m. at The Whalebone Cottage, 2101 Bay Avenue on the U Street Side, in Ocean Park. Information is available at 251-366-2669. We are excited to have the 11th Annual Wellness Walk return to the Bolstad beach approach in Long Beach, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, with new features such as rock painting, a group challenge, photo ops, and giveaways for people of all ages. To learn more about other regular and special events — KC’s Koffee Hours, Art for a Healthy Mind, Hope Floats and Restaurant Specials, please see our Facebook page or our website, www.pompc.org. Mental health is everyone’s business!
Long Beach time capsule
LONG BEACH — On Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. on Veterans Field, the City of Long Beach will hold a centennial 100 days of celebration time capsule ceremony. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. The location, date and time of the actual burial of the time capsule will be announced later.
Ocean Park Area Chamber
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber will meet May 12 beginning at 8 a.m. Pacific County Fire Hal at 26110 Ridge. All members and the public are welcome. This will be an in person meeting and an online Zoom option; tinyurl.com/56hrcuxb; Meeting ID: 892 2665 0989 — Passcode: 690155. Cheryl Heyward, Executive Director of Timberland Regional Library is the guest speaker. Many new programs and options are available at our local library, Ms. Heyward will introduce the newest. Also on the agenda, Old Fashioned Fourth of July Picnic and the opening of the 40th NW Garlic Festival Vendor Registration and Garlic Poster Contest. For more information visit: opwa.com, call: 360-665-4448 or email: opchamber@opwa.com.
Bayside Singers to perform
CHINOOK — Bayside Singers will present two spring concerts 2 p.m. May 14, Chinook School, 810 State Route 101, Chinook and 2 p.m. May 21, Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U St., Ocean Park. The program includes Broadway show tunes, a modern arrangement of an old spiritual, and a German serenade from the 1820s. Donations will be accepted at the door and refreshments available during intermissions. For information about joining the group, contact Andrea Patten at 360-642-2916.
Dunes Pool has re-opened
OCEAN PARK — The Dunes Pool has re-opened the pool to the local community. This is in large part due to a partnership with The Verna Oller Aquatic Trust who has supported by sponsoring a local lifeguard certification class along with some needed facility repairs, allowing the timeline on re-opening to be accelerated. Hours are Tuesday and Thursdays: Water exercise 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.; Arthritis class 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Lap Swim 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Fridays: Open Family Swim 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The hope is to expand this schedule and programming as we head into the summer, along with the addition of youth swim lessons. Please check their website and Facebook for updates to our schedule and programs as we continue to expand these opportunities.
Great White Tail Run
SKAMOKAWA — The 38th Great White Tail Run is set for May 14. Sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, the run begins at 10 a.m. on a route through the Julia Butler Hansen National Refuge in Skamokawa. A choice of a 2 mile, 5K or 10K distance is available for participants with medal recognition for the top winners. Register on line or download a run registration form by going to extension.wsu.edu. Day of race registration and packet pickup begins at 8:30 a.m. in Vista Park located in Skamokawa. For further information contact Carol Ervest at 360-465-2275, carol.ervest@gmail.com or Lisa Frink at lfrink@wsu.edu. Registration forms are also available at the Wahkiakum WSU Extension Office located on River Street in Cathlamet.
Last Concert for SAL season
RAYMOND — The Special Consensus’ banjo, guitar, bass and mandolin players will keep toe-tappers busy during their May 15 concert in the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. The event, brought here by Sunday Afternoon Live, starts at 3 p.m. with theater doors opening at 2:30. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students, available at Raymond Drug, South Bend Pharmacy and Alder & Co.; by phone at 360-836-4419; or at www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Tickets on performance day are $25, cash or check only. Local sponsors are Diane and Michael O’Meagher; Dick Mergens; Evers Electric, and Barbara Hannah and Paul Delau. SAL’s Season 18 ends with the concert, and SAL board members expressed their thanks to audiences throughout the season who kept the vision alive through many challenges.
Annual science conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Science Conference will be held on Saturday, May 21, starting at 9 a.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Rd, in Long Beach. This free public event will feature the latest science relevant to our coastal communities. The preliminary schedule of presentations: Drone mapping in Willapa 9:15 a.m.; European green crab 10:45 a.m.; updates on burrowing shrimp, freshwater mussels and mud worms in oysters 1 p.m.; green sturgeon 2:30 p.m.
Men’s Peer Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County, the mental health informational and advocacy group on the Long Beach Peninsula, is hosting a new men’s peer support group. It will meet from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at the Whalebone Cottage, 2010 Bay Ave., Ocean Park. Call 251-366-2669 or email info@pompc.org for further information.
Spring Garden Tour
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Spring Garden Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 21. Four of the five gardens have never been on a garden tour before. This tour is a major fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations — Oysterville Community Club and Water Music Society. The Oysterville Community Club is raising funds for major repairs and day-to-day maintenance on the 1907 historic Oysterville School House, which will be open for visits on the day of the tour. Since 2013, WMS has dedicated time and energy toward being a major fund-raising agent in support of music programs within our schools. Tickets are $50 each. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Online ticket sales are through Brown Paper Tickets. (Trade in your printed Brown Paper Ticket at Bay Avenue Gallery a week before the event for a Tour Map — this map is your admission ticket to each garden). For more information or questions visit www.facebook.com/MusicintheGardensTour or contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.
Master Gardener Home and Garden Show
ELMA — The 20th annual Home and Garden Show presented by the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The expo will feature both vendors from the home-improvement world and garden vendors, who will bring fresh ideas for this year’s planting season. The Master Gardeners will feature flowering plants at their booth. A premier Sunday appearance (noon on Sunday) will be Marianne Binetti Long will talk about “The Heavenly H Plants: How to Grow and Use Hydrangeas, Hellebores and Heucheras in Western Washington Gardens.”
Monitoring Clatsop Plains elk
ASTORIA — Monitoring Clatsop Plains Elks takes place at the Fort George Brewery’s Lovell showroom. The 7 p.m. presentation is on Thursday, May 26. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those wanting to purchase dinner or beverages before the event. Elk are a quintessential figure of the Pacific Northwest, and a relic of cultural, historical, and ecological significance within the Clatsop Plains. Beginning in 2008, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and partners implemented a research plan which gathers key information on Clatsop Plains elk herds. This data is integral for sound understanding of local elk ecology and have direct implications on management decisions aiming for balanced preservation of elk and human interests. This seminar by Scientists–in–Parks Steward Emily Scott will help you get to know your ungulate neighbors by describing this research, what it reveals, and what it could mean. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Oysterville Restoration Foundation
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Restoration Foundation will hold its annual membership meeting on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at Oysterville Church.
AAUW Garage Sale
OCEAN PARK — The American Association of University Women, Willapacific branch, will host a garage sale Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 during the World’s Longest Garage Sale weekend. It will run from 8 a.m. to dusk both days at the Ocean Park Food Bank, 1601 Bay Ave., Ocean Park. Baked goods will be available. Committee chairman Charlotte Paliani said the event replaces the group’s annual tea. It raises funds for scholarships and educational programs that benefit students in Ocean Beach and Naselle schools.
A Night of Blues
ILWACO — On May 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Coast Productions is presenting, “A Night of Blues 2022,” a fundraiser for the Peninsula R&B Festival. This event will be at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street in Ilwaco. The cost is $25 which includes a taco bar; with silent auction items available for bid. Music by the North Coast Blues and Friends. Beer and wine available. For advance tickets and information, email clintcarterblues@yahoo.com or call 360-244-5823.
PBS Documentary in Chinook
CHINOOK — “The Men Who Sailed the Liberty Ships,” an award winning PBS documentary, is coming to the historic Chinook School Event Center. A Memorial Day special showing, celebrating the merchant seamen of WWII, will be shown on Monday May 30, at 3 p.m. Admission free. Supported by the Friends of Chinook School, 360/244-FOCS(3627)
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
