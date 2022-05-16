Wellness Walk
LONG BEACH — Peace of Mind Pacific County is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with their 11th Annual Wellness Walk on Saturday, May 21, in Long Beach. The Walk starts at 9 a.m. from the Discovery Trail at the Bolstad approach. It continues north to Clark’s Tree and back to the pavilion. People of all ages are invited to walk as far as they wish. Special features this year are rock painting inside the pavilion, new “Walk” shirts identifying community sponsors, and giveaways for people of all ages. Groups walking together are encouraged to carry signs saying We Walk for Mental Health. For more information, email info@pompc.org, see our Facebook page or our website, www.pompc.org. or call Trish at 360-244-2245.
Student art on display
LONG BEACH — Creations using recycled materials by seventh- and eighth-grade students of art teacher Linda Martin at Hilltop Middle School in Ilwaco will be displayed at the Bold Coffee Art and Framing gallery at 711 Pacific Ave. N. in Long Beach. The Peninsula Arts Association received a grant from WellSpring to help with costs and Jack’s Country Store in Ocean Park donated materials. The artwork is on display May 19 for three days, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bayside Singers to perform
CHINOOK — Bayside Singers will perform at 2 p.m. May 21, Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U St., Ocean Park. The program includes Broadway show tunes, a modern arrangement of an old spiritual, and a German serenade from the 1820s. Donations will be accepted at the door and refreshments available during intermissions. For information about joining the group, contact Andrea Patten at 360-642-2916.
Seal River Cemetery annual meeting and clean-up
GRAYS RIVER — Seal River Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting on May 21 at 11 a.m. at the Grays River Fire Hall and the cemetery clean-up at 1 p.m. Family members of those persons buried in the Seal River Cemetery or who own a plot there are eligible to attend the meeting and vote. Micah Johnson will mow the cemetery prior to our event. Bring a sack lunch and we will have coffee at the Fire Hall. Please come prepared for rain or sun, bring your own equipment plus a soft bristled brush and gallon jugs of water. We could also raise a couple of the smaller headstones. If you go to "Find A Grave" on the internet and look up Seal River Cemetery, Wahkiakum County, Washington, you can see what memorials might need to be added or headstones photographed. For more information contact Kari Kandoll at Sealrivercmetery@gmail.com or 360-849-4353.
Dunes Pool has re-opened
OCEAN PARK — The Dunes Pool has re-opened the pool to the local community. This is in large part due to a partnership with The Verna Oller Aquatic Trust who has supported us by sponsoring a local lifeguard certification class along with some needed facility repairs, allowing us to accelerate our timeline on re-opening to our local community. Hours are Tuesday and Thursdays: Water exercise 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.; Arthritis class 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Lap Swim 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Fridays: Open Family Swim 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The hope is to expand this schedule and programming as we head into the summer, along with the addition of youth swim lessons. Please check their website and Facebook for updates to our schedule and programs as we continue to expand these opportunities.
Annual science conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Science Conference will be held on Saturday, May 21, starting at 9 a.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Rd, in Long Beach. This free public event will feature the latest science relevant to our coastal communities. The preliminary schedule of presentations: Drone mapping in Willapa 9:15 a.m.; European green crab 10:45 a.m.; updates on burrowing shrimp, freshwater mussels and mud worms in oysters 1 p.m.; green sturgeon 2:30 p.m.
Spring Garden Tour
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Spring Garden Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 21. Four of the five gardens have never been on a garden tour before. This tour is a major fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations — Oysterville Community Club and Water Music Society. The Oysterville Community Club is raising funds for major repairs and day-to-day maintenance on the 1907 historic Oysterville School House, which will be open for visits on the day of the tour. Since 2013, WMS has dedicated time and energy toward being a major fund-raising agent in support of music programs within our schools. Tickets are $50 each. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Online ticket sales will begin on April 10 at Brown Paper Tickets. (Trade in your printed Brown Paper Ticket at Bay Avenue Gallery a week before the event for a Tour Map — this map is your admission ticket to each garden). For more information or questions visit www.facebook.com/MusicintheGardensTour or contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.
Wahkiakum Fair mud wrestling
SKAMOKAWA — The Wahkiakum County Fair is sponsoring a fun mud-wrestling competition for area contestants on Saturday, May 21, in Skamokawa. The fairgrounds open at 2 p.m. and the event is set to start at 4 p.m. Price of admission is $3 a person; free for kids 5 and under. There is a $10 per person entry fee to participate. For more information, contact the fair manager at 360-795-3480 or email manager@wahkiakumfair.org.
Insight for Elders
OYSTERVILLE — Insight For Elders is pleased to announce a lecture by Dr. Clayton Nichols, well known geologist, on May 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oysterville Schoolhouse. Dr. Nichols, a former Peninsula resident, will set the stage for a theme of the pluses and minuses of living in a dynamic geologic environment. He will present the geologic history of the Long Beach Peninsula. Then he will concentrate on the specific ways that geology impacts our lives here. He will characterize the Cascade Volcanoes as a positive feature, especially if you’re not a downwinder. By contrast, he will then discuss the progress that’s been made in understanding the seismic and tsunami risks presented by the Cascade Subduction Zone in the last several years. You will not want to miss this important lecture that will for sure educate you on pertinent geologic facts about our beloved Peninsula. This event is open to all.
Certified Creative District designation
RAYMOND — Groups including the Pacific County Economic Development Council and the Tokeland North Cove Chamber of Commerce are encouraging participation in a meeting 1p.m. May 26 at the Grays Harbor College Riverview Center, 600 Washington Ave. in Raymond. It will feature representatives of the Washington State Arts Commission discussing the state’s Certified Creative District designation, designed to help boost the arts sector of the economy. The meeting will be conducted in person and virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84466440090?pwd=TjFrRXhIaE9pN3F2QX A5d1JCN1N6dz09. For information about the Creative District program, visit www.arts.wa.gov.
Monitoring Clatsop Plains elk
ASTORIA — Monitoring Clatsop Plains Elks takes place at the Fort George Brewery’s Lovell showroom. The 7 p.m. presentation is on Thursday, May 26. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those wanting to purchase dinner or beverages before the event. Elk are a quintessential figure of the Pacific Northwest, and a relic of cultural, historical, and ecological significance within the Clatsop Plains. Beginning in 2008, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and partners implemented a research plan which gathers key information on Clatsop Plains elk herds. This data is integral for sound understanding of local elk ecology and have direct implications on management decisions aiming for balanced preservation of elk and human interests. This seminar by Scientists–in–Parks Steward Emily Scott will help you get to know your ungulate neighbors by describing this research, what it reveals, and what it could mean. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Oysterville Restoration Foundation
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Restoration Foundation will hold its annual membership meeting on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 10 a.m. at Oysterville Church. (This was originally set for May 29 but needed to be changed due to a scheduling conflict.)
AAUW garage sale
OCEAN PARK — The American Association of University Women, Willapacific branch, will host a garage sale Saturday May 28 and Sunday May 29 during the World’s Longest Garage Sale weekend. It will run from 8 a.m. to dusk both days at the Ocean Park Food Bank, 1601 Bay Ave., Ocean Park. Baked goods will be available. Committee chairman Charlotte Paliani said the event replaces the group’s annual tea. It raises funds for scholarships and educational programs that benefit students in Ocean Beach and Naselle schools.
A Night of Blues 2022
ILWACO — On May 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Coast Productions is presenting, “A Night of Blues 2022,” a fundraiser for the Peninsula R&B Festival. This event will be at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street in Ilwaco. The cost is $25 which includes a taco bar; with silent auction items available for bid. Music by the North Coast Blues and Friends. Beer and wine available. For advance tickets and information, email clintcarterblues@yahoo.com or call 360-244-5823.
PBS documentary in Chinook
CHINOOK — FOCS is proud to present the Maria Brooks’ Documentary “The Men Who Sailed the Liberty Ships" on May 30 at 3 p.m. at the historic Chinook School Event Center. This 2007 Emmy nominated film is the story of merchant seamen who sailed supply ships to the front lines in World War II. These ordinary Americans, working as civilian sailors, suffered one of the highest casualty rates in the war. In her latest documentary, producer- writer- director, Maria Brooks has raised the art of documenting workers in wartime to a new level. The film maker, Maria Brooks, currently lives in Chinook. She has produced, written and directed historical documentaries appearing on PBS stations around the country. Her programs often focus on maritime themes. These documentaries capture characters in conflict, responding to events beyond their control. The filmmaker is particularly drawn to true life stories unknown to most audiences. Her films depict individuals driven by inner turmoil to face challenges — but they don’t always succeed.
Third annual 'Cruzin to the Fair'
SKAMOKAWA — The Wahkiakum County Fair is sponsoring the third annual "Cruzin to the Fair" car show on Saturday, June 4, in Skamokawa. Entry forms and contact numbers for more information are available at wahkiakumfair.org. For general information about the fair, contact the fair manager at 360-795-3480 or email manager@wahkiakumfair.org.
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.