NASELLE — After being postponed once due to inclement weather, a sizable group of family and friends gathered in the meeting room of Hunter’s Inn on Saturday, March 16, to celebrate the birthdays of brothers Walt and Art Busse.
Art turned 87 on Feb. 3 and Walt turned 93 on Feb. 8. Ages at the party ranged from Walt’s 93 years down to his great-great-grandson who is 11 months old.
Born in 1926 in Portland, Walt’s family moved to Naselle in 1930. He attended school with classmates John Bergquist, Gloria Swanson, Burton Appelo and Walt Anderson before leaving school at age 17 during his junior year. After working for Bumble Bee in Astoria and as an electrician on Swan Island, he joined the Army-Air Corps at age 18. He served from June 1944 to June 1946. During that time, he was stationed in Texas, Florida and Michigan working as an aircraft mechanic. Returning home after the service he began working in the woods as a faller, a job he held until around 1953. He then worked several years for a program up on Radar Hill before taking a job with Wahkiakum West, a job he held until his retirement in 1992. Like his brother Art, he enjoyed hunting and was a crack shot, earning an expert marksmanship badge during his time in the service. Nowadays, his roaming around is done in a wheelchair, however, his mind and wit remain decades younger than his calendar years.
Art was born in the family’s first house in Naselle on Upper Naselle Road. While serving in the U.S. Navy, he was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. Returning home, he went to work in the woods. He was a logger during a time when logs were bigger, and the work was more manpower intensive than the logging of today. He was also a consummate outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trapping and everything the outdoors has to offer. He is not unkindly described as being more at home in the outdoors than with most people.
The Busse brothers are iconic members of the community and a bridge to the history of the area in years gone by.
