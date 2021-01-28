PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
GREAT WHITE SALE
The center has blankets, bedding, towels, decorative pillows, linens and winter clothing! Lots of Beanie Babies. Everything is now half priced. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Auffel”
This is a cross between a raffle and an auction. Special items have been saved for a whole year just for this event. Ticket prices are .50 each or 3 for $1.00. To bid on a item all you need to do is put as many as you would like in the cup of the item that you wish to bid on and we will draw the winners on February 16 as part of Mardi Gras Celebration.
LUNCH
On Feb. 5, lunch will be available for pickup starting at 11:30 a.m. Included is a taco salad, fruit, breakfast sausage hash, hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and dessert. The cost is $10. Please RSVP 360-665-3999 by noon on February 3.
Super Bowl Sunday lunch
On Feb. 7, the center offer half of a roasted chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for $12. Pick up between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Please RSVP 360-665-3999 by noon on Feb. 5.
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Sondra Eaton and Chef Indus will be preparing this meal. They are offering chicken cordon bleu, parmesan risotto and fresh green beans, roll and red velvet cake for $12 per person. Pick up between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Please RSVP 360-665-3999 by noon on February 10.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 — Spaghetti with garlic bread, green beans, green salad and fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 4 — Cook’s Choice, burger day.
Friday, Feb. 5 — BLT salad, orange wedges, roll and juice.
Monday, Feb. 8 — Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, beet and onion salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 9 — Potato ham chowder, egg salad sandwich, carrifruit salad, and fruit cup
Wednesday, Feb.10 — Ranch ham pasta salad, fruit, juice and roll.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
