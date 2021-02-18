PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
February Lunch
On Feb. 26 lunch will be available for pickup starting at 11:30 a.m. The menu includes apricot glazed stuffed pork loin, apple salad quiche, tomato soup, grilled three-cheese sandwich and dessert. The cost is $10. Please RSVP 360-665-3999 by noon on Feb. 24.
March Lunch
On March 5 lunch will be available for pickup starting at 11:30 a.m. They are offering, barbecue pork stuffed potato, slaw, fruit, cinnamon roll, coffee cake, BLT roll up, broccoli salad, and desserts. The cost is $10. Please RSVP 360-665-3999 by noon on March 3.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb.24 — Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, beet salad and juice.
Thursday, Feb. 25 — Pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw with carrots, potato salad and applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 26 — Glazed meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, beet salad and juice.
Monday, March 1 — Cook’s choice
Tuesday, March 2 — Fish and fries, coleslaw, applesauce and juice.
Wednesday, March 3 — Turkey stroganoff, broccoli Normandy, beet salad and fruit.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.