PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
NEW YEARS EVE DINNER
Enjoy prime rib, grilled shrimp, baked potato, salad, vegetables, turtle cheesecake, and a bottle of sparkling cider to toast the New Year. $20 per person. All meals will be ready for pick up between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Please call the office to RSVP at 360-665-3999.
GET READY FOR SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL
Pre-order today and get your pickle juice brined chicken wings on Jan. 3 with pickup set between noon and 1 p.m. For just $10, get eight wings, ranch dressing sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, and dessert. Call 360-665-3999 to make your reservation.
LUNCHES PLUS
On Jan 8, lunch will be available for pickup starting at 11:30 a.m. We are offering beef stew, cornbread, dessert, a waffle with banana foster, ham and cheese wrap, and dessert for $10 per person. RSVP at 360-665-3999
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 30 — Cook’s choice
Thursday, Dec. 31— Roast beef with mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli normandy, salad, and fruit.
Friday, Jan. 1 — Closed for New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 4— Biscuit and sausage gravy, beets, carrot and apple salad, fruit cup.
Tuesday, Jan. 5 — Italian beef patties, Italian blend veggies, fruit and green salad
Wednesday, Jan. 6 — Cook’s choice.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
