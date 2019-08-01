COMMUNITY TABLE MONDAY MEALS
OCEAN PARK — From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Monday, teams from Ocean Park Lutheran Church, Ocean Park United Methodist Church and Peninsula Baptist Church serve a free take-out hot meal for people of all ages at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 “U” Street in Ocean Park. Call 360-665-6344 for information. NOTE: Menu items can change without notice.
Monday, Aug. 12 — Chicken, rice and vegetable casserole, vegetable, fruit and cookie
Monday, Aug. 19 — Ham and cheesy hash browns, vegetable, fruit and cookie
Monday, Aug. 26 — Chinese hamburger hash, vegetable, fruit and cookie
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Spaghetti with garlic bread, green beans, green salad, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 8 — Baked ham, sweet potatoes, Maui blend vegetables (broccoli, pineapple, sugar snap peas, carrots, onions, and red peppers), copper penny salad, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 9 — Three salad plate: chicken salad, potato salad and fruit salad, juice.
Monday, Aug. 12 — Scalloped potatoes, brussels sprouts, Caesar salad, fruit cup.
Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Cook’s choice of soup and sandwich.
Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Cook’s choice.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) serves a hot lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $6.50. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service.
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Roast pork with potatoes, Sausalito vegetables, carrot salad, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 8 — Baked ham, mixed vegetables featuring sweet potatoes, broccoli, pineapple, sugar snap peas, carrots, onions, and red peppers veggies, and copper penny salad.
Friday, Aug. 9 — Three salad plate: chicken salad, potato salad, and fruit salad.
Monday, Aug. 12 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, brussels sprouts, salad, fruit cup.
Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Cook’s choice of soup and sandwich, fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Cook’s choice.
SENIOR COMMUNITY LUNCH
ROSBURG — Lower Columbia Community Action Program has a senior community lunch that meets at Rosburg Hall every Thursday. Lunch is always served at noon. There is a suggested donation of $5 per meal. Call 360-425-3430 extension 259 for information or reservations.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers hot meals from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for a meal but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
