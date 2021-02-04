PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
“Auffel”
This is a cross between a raffle and an auction. Special items have been saved for a whole year just for this event. Ticket prices are .50 each or 3 for $1. To bid on an item all you need to do is put as many as you would like in the cup of the item that you wish to bid on and we will draw the winners on Feb. 16 as part of Mardi Gras Celebration. This is a fun fundraiser, don’t miss it!
Valentines day dinner
Sondra Eaton and Chef Indus will be preparing this meal. They are offering Chicken Cordon bleu, parmesan risotto and fresh green beans, roll and red velvet cake for $12 per person. Pick up between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Please RSVP 360-665-3999 by noon on Feb. 10.
Mardi Gras Dinner
On Feb. 16 we will be offering a Mardi Gras themed dinner that includes, Jambalaya, red beans, dirty rice, muffletta salad and king cake all for $12 per person. Pick up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Please RSVP 360-665-3999 by noon on February 12.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb.10 — Ranch ham pasta salad, fruit, juice and roll.
Thursday, Feb. 11 — Spinach Lasagna, seasoned carrots and peas, mixed green salad, garlic bread and fruit.
Friday, Feb. 12 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, caesars salad, corn, and juice.
Monday, Feb. 15 — Closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 — Tatertot casserole, broccoli Normandy, fruit cup, and roll.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 — Baked chicken, cabbage carrot slaw, veggies, and peaches.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
