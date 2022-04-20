PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
SENIOR PROM
On April 30 the center will host a Senior Prom, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The meal includes a prime rib dinner with all the fixings for just $25 per person. The last date to RSVP is April 27 at noon. Fred has hired a band to help liven the atmosphere, so dancing will be a choice. Come dressed to the nines or wear your best clean shirt or blouse. Come with your prom date or stag, just like when we were in high school. Let us know if you want to help decorate the room!
CINCO DE MAYO POTLUCK
On May 5 there will be a Cinco de Mayo Potluck beginning at 5:30 p.m. PSAC will have chicken enchiladas and margaritas. Bring your favorite Mexican dish to share. Come dressed for the occasion if you like. Lots of fun clothes for this in the Boutique. We may play a little Mexican Train Game after dinner for those that want to stay.
LUNCH TO GO
On May 6, the Lunch-to-Go includes scrambled egg salad on a bagel, chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, fruit desserts, all for just $12 per person. Last date to RSVP is noon on May 4.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• A blood pressure machine station is available in the main lobby.
• Your Junque Queens are accepting donations on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Support PSAC by donating only items in clean, good, and sellable condition.
• The Bridge Club would like to offer anyone a chance to learn how to play Bridge! They meet here at noon on Tuesdays. They will teach beginning Bridge to those who don’t know how, and would love to have those that do know how to come play Bridge with them.
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, April 27 — Macaroni and cheese, spinach, cook’s choice salad, fruit.
Thursday, April 28 — Beef and bean burrito, cauliflower and peas, melon, tomato juice.
Friday, April 22 — Ranch ham pasta salad, cucumber and tomato salad, fruit, juice, roll.
Monday, May 2 — Ground turkey stroganoff, beet salad, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, May 3 — Sausage gravy over biscuit, salad, fruit cup, juice.
Wednesday, May 4 — Reuben sandwich, vegetable, cook’s choice salad, fruit.
CCAP ILWACO NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
