PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Macaroni and cheese with franks, coleslaw, Caesar salad, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 23 — BLT salad, fruit, juice, roll.
Friday, Sept 24 — Meatloaf with mashed potatoes, broccoli normandy, salad, orange wedges.
Monday, Sept 27 — Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, vegetables, beet and onion salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 — Chicken enchiladas, chuckwagon corn, green salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Polish sausage, potatoes, sauerkraut, mixed vegetables, fruit.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
BREAKFAST
On Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., come have a great breakfast with friends. The special is breakfast burrito for $8 or you can have pancakes and eggs. It’s a great deal.
LUNCH
On Oct. 1 order a lunch to-go. The meal includes ham and bean soup, breakfast bagel sandwich, egg salad sandwich for just $10. Drive-up pickup starts at 11:30 a.m. Please R.S.V.P. by noon on Sept. 29.
GARAGE SALE
The end of season garage sale is Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with everything half price!
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.