PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
The PSAC is offering to-go meals on Fridays for $10 each. You must pre-order by calling 360-665-3999. The menus include the following.
May 15 — Ham slider sandwich, potato salad, fruit, dessert; cinnamon roll; BLT roll up, broccoli salad, dessert
May 22 — Pasta with meatballs, garlic bread, dessert; biscuits and gravy; tuna salad sandwich, fruit, dessert
May 29 — Chili, cornbread, dessert; cinnamon roll; egg salad sandwich, carrots/celery/ranch dressing, dessert
Each lunch is $10. Please call the office to order anytime between Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
They are still open until noon each weekday if you need a movie, book, or puzzle.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Their phone is 360-942-5739. Meals will be served out the door from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Home delivery may be available. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, May 13 — Chef salad, fruit, juice, roll.
Thursday, May 14 — Sausage and veggie quiche, salad, stewed tomatoes, fruit.
Friday, May 15 — Closed.
Monday, May 18 — Chicken fried steak with potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, May 19 — Creamy broccoli soup, grilled cheese sandwich, copper penny salad, fruit.
Wednesday, May 20 — Chicken patty with mashed potatoes, spinach, green salad with tomato, fruit.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is no charge for a meal but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
