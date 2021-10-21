PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
BREAKFAST TIME
On Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., come have breakfast with friends. The special is Raspberry Stuffed French Toast for just $8 per person.
HALLOWEEN DINNER
OCEAN PARK — Come to the annual Halloween dinner for just $15 per person at the Peninsula Senior Center. You can R.S.V.P. at 360-665-4448. This year the menus is featuring steak and oysters. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and only costs $15 per person. Costumes are encouraged but optional. We have a costume contest, prizes and more! Unfortunately, Halloween masks are not covid approved, so masking is required for this event but tables are spaced to ensure social distancing requirements as outlined by the state.
LUNCH
On Nov. 5 order a lunch to-go. Drive-up pickup starts at 11:30 a.m. Please R.S.V.P. by noon on Sept. 29.
FLU SHOTS
Flu shots will be given at PSAC on the second Saturday of November and December, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by the Ilwaco Pharmacy. Please make an appointment by calling 360-244-0606, or go online at getvaccinated360.com to register. Bring your insurance card with you to your appointment.
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Mexican layered casserole, cauliflower/cucumber and tomato salad, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 28 — Breakfast burrito, stewed tomatoes, green salad, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 29 — Cook’s choice Halloween meal.
Monday, Nov. 1 — Beef stew, cornbread, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 2 — Meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable, fruit, juice.
Wednesday, Nov. 3 — Chicken dish, salad, fruit.
CCAP ILWACO NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 60-642-4105 if you have questions.
