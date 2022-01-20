PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy.
360-665-3999
MASSIVE FABRIC SALE
The massive fabric sale at the senior center continues Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb, 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find thousands of yards of excellent quality cotton fabric for $5/yard. The fabric includes prints, batiks, solids, oriental and more. Don’t miss this sale.
BREAKFAST
On Jan. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the center is serving a delicious breakfast. You have your choice of pancakes and eggs, or biscuits and gravy, or the special which is raspberry stuffed french toast for just $8.
LUNCH TO GO
On Feb. 4 the center is offering lunch to go. Included for just $12 per person is sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, bagel/schmear, BLT wrap, celery/carrot sticks, desserts. Please R.S.V.P. by noon on Feb. 2nd. Drive-up pick-up starts at 11:30 a.m.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• A blood pressure machine station is available in the main lobby.
• Volunteers are need to set up tables and chairs twice a month at 3 p.m. on the Fridays before a breakfast is to be served.
• Volunteers are need to knit or crochet hats and scarves for winter distribution. Yarn is available in the PSAC office.
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 26 — Cook’s choice.
Thursday, Jan. 27 — Roast pork, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, spinach salad, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 28 — Meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, winter mix, green salad with carrots and tomatoes, roll fruit.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Chicken patty with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrifruit salad, vegetables, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 — Cook’s choice soup and sandwich.
Wednesday, Feb. 2 — Cook’s choice.
CCAP ILWACO NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.