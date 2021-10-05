PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
BREAKFAST OFFERED EVERY SUNDAY
From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., every Sunday, the Senior Center will offer your choice of a full “farm-style” breakfast, or omelets, or biscuits and gravy or pancakes, waffles and French toast. Come check out their full menu of breakfast items, priced reasonable.
FRIDAY NIGHT SOCIAL
On Friday, Oct. 15, come to a potluck social from 5 p.m. until we go home. Visit, play cards or games, or maybe dance to some music. BYOB. $1. Couples and singles welcome.
OCTOBER FEST FINNER
Mark your calendar for Oct 21, for the annual October Fest Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Just $12 per person. The meal includes Schweinelenden Geschnetzelts (pork tenderloin with creamy hunter sauce (onions, mushrooms, apple cider), sweet and sour red cabbage, German potato salad, dark rye bread, sauerkraut and German chocolate cake. Please R.S.V.P. by noon on Monday, Oct. 18.
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Chicken dish day.
Thursday, Oct. 14 — Meatloaf with mashed potatoes, broccoli normandy, fruit, juice.
Friday, Oct. 15 — Sausage gravy with biscuits, cucumber/dill sour cream salad, stewed tomatoes, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 18 — Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, beet salad, winter mix vegetables, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Ranch ham pasta salad, sliced tomatoes, fruit, juice.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Roast pork with potatoes, peas and carrots, green salad, fruit.
ILWACO SENIOR NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.