PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
GRANT WRITERS WANTED
PSAC is looking for Grant Writers that would volunteer time to help us apply for grants to support our upcoming projects. Please contact the office if you are interested.
GARAGE SALE
Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, will be the annual garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy lunch outside or get it to-go. The menu includes taco salad and hot dogs. Come find great bargains and get and great lunch too.
JUNK IN THE TRUNK
On Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, you can sell you junk right from your trunk or from tables set up in your space. The cost is $10 per day. Call 360-665-3999 to reserve a spot.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast is coming again from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Standby for the announcement of the special.
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Chicken parmesan, broccoli Normandy, green salad, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Tatertot casserole, mixed vegetables, carrot salad, juice.
Friday, Sept 3 — Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, winter mix vegetables, salad, fruit.
Monday, Sept 6 — Closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Chicken burger, oven fries, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Baked ham, sweet potatoes, copper penny salad, fruit.
