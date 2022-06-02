PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• A blood pressure machine station is available in the main lobby.
• Your Junque Queens are accepting donations on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Support PSAC by donating only items in clean, good, and sellable condition.
• The Bridge Club and the Pinochle Club offer anyone a chance to learn how to play. They meet here at noon on Tuesdays. They will teach beginning Bridge to those who don’t know how, and would love to have those that do know how to come play Bridge with them.
• Pattern Dancing Classes: Pattern Dancing is a great way for couples to learn the basics. No need to have a partner! Beginning with the Cowboy Cha Cha and The Ten Step $1. See Gazette for dates/times
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, June 8 — Sausage gravy over biscuit, carrifruit salad with pineapple, stewed tomatoes, fruit.
Thursday, June 9 — Hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onion, potato salad, melon.
Friday, June 10 — Philly cheesesteak casserole, broccoli normandy, pea and cheese salad, fruit.
Monday, June13 — Chicken fried steak with potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, June 14 — Pulled barbecue chicken sandwich, coleslaw, oven potatoes, fruit.
Wednesday, June 15 — Sweet and sour pork over rice, vegetable blend, salad, fruit.
CCAP ILWACO NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
