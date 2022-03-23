PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
LUNCH TO-GO
On April 1, a lunch to go will be offered. The menu includes meatball sandwich, cinnamon roll, barbecue pork sandwich, fruit and a dessert for $12. Please RSVP by noon on March 30 at 360-665-3999.
BREAKFAST
On April 9, the center is offering breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In addition to the regular offerings, the special will be blueberry muffin french toast for $8.
VETERANS LUNCH
April 12, the center will serve a Veterans lunch from noon to 2 p.m. It will be a pot roast dinner. The meal is free and for veterans only. Dine in or to-go available. Please RSVP by April 8 to 360-665-3999.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
A blood pressure machine station is available in the main lobby.
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, March 30 — Cook’s choice.
Thursday, March 31 — Potato sausage casserole, brussels sprouts, salad, fruit.
Friday, April 1 — Three salad plate: chicken salad, pea and cheese salad, potato salad, roll, melon.
Monday, April 4 — Chicken parmesan with pasta, broccoli normandy, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, April 5 — Fishwich, coleslaw, tomatoes with cottage cheese, fruit.
Wednesday, April 6 — Polish sausage with sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots, fruit cup.
CCAP ILWACO NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is open and offering in person or to-go lunches Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
