PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy
360-665-3999
MARDI GRAS DINNER & MORE
Mardi Gras Dinner set for March 1 — includes jambalaya, dirty rice, red beans, muffaletta salad, and king cake. The cost is $15 per person. Dine-in only at 5 p.m. Last date to RSVP is noon on Feb. 25. Find the “baby” in your king cake and win a free breakfast. Plus the annual raffle-auction is underway. Tickets are 50 cents each or three for $1. Put your tickets in the cup of the prize you want to win. Enter any time. The drawing will be March 1 at this Mardi Gras Dinner.
LUNCH TO GO
On March 4 the center is offering lunch-to-go. The lunch includes chicken noodle soup, breakfast bagel sandwich, sloppy joe sandwich, coleslaw, fruit, desserts. All for just $12. Drive-up pick-up starts at 11:30 a.m. Last date to RSVP is Noon on March 2.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• A blood pressure machine station is available in the main lobby.
• Volunteers are need to knit or crochet hats and scarves for winter distribution. Yarn is available in the PSAC office.
ACTIVITIES
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hair Cuts — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Open sew — Fridays, 9 a.m.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 — Cook’s choice.
Thursday, Feb. 24 — Pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, coleslaw with carrots, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 25 — Meatloaf, winter mix vegetables, green salad and romaine and tomatoes, bread, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 28 — Creamed chicken over rice, peas and carrots, salad fruit.
Tuesday, March 1 — Jambalaya, Caesar salad, fruit cup, juice.
Wednesday, March 2 — Ground turkey stroganoff, broccoli normandy, beet salad, fruit.
CCAP ILWACO NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 60-642-4105 if you have questions.
