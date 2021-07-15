PENINSULA SENIOR
ACTIVITY CENTER
July 22 — National Hot Dog Day at 5 p.m. $12. Come and celebrate the Hot Dog. Hot dogs five ways — have one or two, or share with a friend and try several. You can choose a plain hot dog, Philly Dog, SW Sloppy Jose Dog, Reuben Dog, or Korean Dog. Meal comes with coleslaw, chips and a brownie sundae! If the weather is nice, we may eat outside.
July 24 — Breakfast – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Special is raspberry-stuffed French toast, $8.
PACIFIC COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They serve hot meals, Mondays through Fridays. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Meal prices are just $4 for those 60 years old and older, or $8 for anyone under 60. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. The Coastal Community Action office is located in this building as well. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Wednesday, July 21 — Spaghetti, green beans, green salad and melon.
Thursday, July 22 — Three salad plate, chicken salad, potato salad and fruit salad with melon and roll.
Friday, July 23 — Chili dog, tomato wedges, pea and cheese salad and fruit.
Monday, July 26— Turkey stroganoff, green salad with tomato, peas and fruit.
Tuesday, July 27 — Fish and quinoa pilaf, broccoli Normandy, carrot raisin salad, and fruit.
Wednesday, July 28 — Ranch and ham pasta salad, cottage cheese and tomato, roll and fruit.
CCAP NUTRITION
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) is serving to go lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. A suggested donation for those over 60 is $4. Cost to those under 60 is $8. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service. Menu the same as listed above, subject to change.
FREE MEALS — HST
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, offers take-out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for meals, but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.