NASELLE — The new Naselle Community Center hosted its inaugural event, a music concert, on Saturday, Feb. 16. The concert featured an amazing array of Northwest musical talent.
Pianist Lydia Baillif-Bouts’ displayed her expertise on the ivories playing “The Lord’s Prayer.”
Naselle resident Gene Quilhaugh, folksinger, guitarist and songwriter, entertained the crowd with “Shenandoah Wind” and “Skalkaho Road.”
The audience was wowed to learn new Naselle resident Kim Angelis is a professional violinist who has performed throughout the U.S. and around the globe. Angelis rousing rendition of “Mad Maiden” was followed by a beautifully performed “Isaiah 53.”
Always a crowd favorite, operatically trained vocalist Richard Ellis sang “Come Back to Sorrento” and Charlie Chapman’s “This is my Song.”
Last on the stage was Castle Rock resident Carl Wirkkala. A country singer, guitarist and songwriter, Wirkkala has always been one of the most requested artists to perform at Naselle’s Finnish-American Folk Festivals. Wirkkala performed two songs he composed about local Northwest areas entitled, “Frankfort” and “Rain on the Southfork.” Wirkkala finished up his performance in fine fashion with a song he wrote about an old Naselle-Grays River Valley school bus that was used back in the 40’s and 50’s on the Knappton road run and known as the “Southfork Cannonball.”
Following the concert, attendees were treated to a number of food items and pastries prepared and donated by local individuals and organizations. The opportunity to enjoy some excellent food and the company of friends, neighbors and make new acquaintances was taken to its full advantage.
Even Finland’s ambassador to the United States, Kirsti Kauppi, was involved in the celebration of the new community center. After learning about the Naselle Community Center from previous articles in the Chinook Observer sent to her by Eva Malerich, Ambassador Kauppi penned the following letter to past Finnish-American Folk Festival Committee Chairman Mike Swanson:
“Hyvät Ystävät (Good Friends),
I was very glad to hear that the ownership of the Naselle Community Congregational United Church of Christ was transferred to the Finnish American Folk Festival Committee. lt is good to know that the role that this church has for decades played for Naselle and the surrounding communities, not only as a house of worship but also a contact point for various members of the community, will continue to live on in this new format.
I have understood that the FAFF had last year over 1700 visitors! This shows what a wonderful event you have created and what can be achieved with dedicated people and what we call “talkoo”-spirit. I was thrilled to hear that there is not only an active community of volunteers who have worked with the festival for years, but also a new generation that will be there to continue this important work.
This year we celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between Finland and the United States and one of our main aims is to highlight our joint history and strengthen our common bond. The backbone of this relationship are the Finnish-American communities and the work that they do throughout the country to share our joint heritage.
I hope that the new Naselle Community Center will provide a platform not only for the FAFF but also for other social, cultural and educational activities throughout the year. lt is important that the Finnish-American community in Naselle has a house that they can call home. On behalf of myself and all of my colleagues here at the Embassy of Finland, I want to wish all the volunteers of the FAFF and the new Community Center all the best for many years to come!”
The next event, an Artists’ Fair, is scheduled to take place at the Community Center on March 30.
Person’s interested in renting part or all of the Naselle Community Center for events such as weddings, showers, reunions, birthday parties, etc., are suggested to contact Nick Nikkila (360-465-2595) or Brooke Warra (623-666-1777).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.